Growing up in a close-knit family, helping their parents raise a herd of 600 head of cattle, John, Joe and Jeb Ebaugh think hard work is just a state of being.
On a regular day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, their alarm clocks go off around 5:30 a.m.
After a quick bite of a granola bar or an apple, the brothers head out to the barn, where their parents, Sara and Jeremy, have already started milking the 200 cows.
The boys file in to do their regular chores and around 7:15 a.m., the brothers, ages 19, 16, and 11, go to grandma Annette’s house just down the road carrying a dozen of freshly harvested eggs, for regular breakfast.
Then they go to school, where this year, John is a senior, Joe is a sophomore and Jeb is a fourth-grader.
But since the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the world economy, shut down schools and businesses, and imposed social distancing, the practice of staying at home when possible and keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others in unavoidable public or work situations, as the new normal, in order to curb the spread of the virus, life on the farm has not changed as drastically as it has in urban areas.
True, things like the absence of face-to-face instruction and the cancellation of various sporting and social activities, like prom, among others, and the uncertainty of the school calendar for the rest of the year, not to mention graduation, have brought the tightly-knit Ebaughs even closer.
The brothers’ bond, which has been forged in daily reliance on each other to get chores done, has been strengthened, no doubt, everyone agrees.
To counter the monotony of the new daily rhythm and make up for the lost time in the Denver school gym, the Ebaugh brothers, who are also wrestlers, have started doing their own workout routine to stay in shape.
At first, it was just 100 pushups a day per brother, done incrementally, on the living room floor.
Jeb, the youngest, kicks it off with just one, then two, then three, going up to 10 and then going back down, alternating with his brothers. Occasionally, Jeb needs a break, and his brothers push him as much as they can, but sometimes their mom must remind the older brothers that Jeb is only 11. Even with that adjustment, it takes barely about 25 minutes for all three to complete this workout.
A couple of weeks ago, they added a tire flipping exercise to their list, as the strenuous activity, which appears to be harder than weight lifting, stimulates all muscles.
As often happens in family situations, the origin of this idea is somewhat unclear, but it is apparent that the shot tires they got from Waverly Tire, have been put to good use.
The boys started flipping them in the yard, every other day, with Jeb working with a smaller tire.
But what is truly worth noting is that they keep up this pace even after they have helped shovel manure, clean out pens and take care of the newly born calves.
There is no time for boredom for the Ebaugh brothers, as even in COVID-19 times, the cows have to be tended to, and the 13,000 pounds of milk they produce every day have to be prepped for the milkman who comes for pickup every other day.
The coronavirus shutdown has not disrupted the Ebaugh milking operation, as it did in some other states where dairy farmers are throwing away milk because the demands has lessened.
“We are staying steady,” Sara said.
PARENTS AS ROLE MODELS
In their parents’ work ethic, the brothers have role models worth emulating.
So every morning, the boys’ mom, Sara, a 1996 grad of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, can be found in the barn’s parlor at dawn, where she works the 16 milking stations.
Their dad, Jeremy, who grew up milking cows since he was 11, is the head operator. He graduated from Denver High School in 1993, and two years later, bought his grandfather’s farm where the family now lives.
Leland, the grandfather, died 14 years later, knowing that he had left the farm in good hands.
A fourth-generation farmer, Jeremy married neighbor girl Sara Brandt, who happened to grow up just a mile down the road from the Ebaugh farm.
Since they tied the knot on Aug. 15, 1998, at St. Paul’s Church in Waverly, Sara’s plans of becoming a nurse were derailed by circumstances, when Jeremy’s dad, Charles, was afflicted with cancer.
“He tried to do it all himself, but he was running himself ragged, so I volunteered to help,” Sara recalls.
Over time, as the kids arrived, it became more efficient for Sara not to hold part-time jobs, like working at the Readlyn Vet clinic, but rather, focus on raising the boys and helping on the farm.
As the brothers grew, Jeremy was able to afford his sons some privileges he did not have when he was their age, like signing them up to wrestle, which he could not do, as his father needed his help to keep the family farm afloat.
Asked what they learned during the coronavirus crisis, the brothers had different answers. For John it was praying to God to “get through it together;” for Joe, who will celebrate his 17th birthday today, as well as Jeb, it was patience.
But even though they differed on specifics, John and Joe didn’t miss a beat when asked what they plan to do with their lives. John, who will attend Upper Iowa University in the fall to study ag science and wrestle for the Peacocks, and for Joe, it will be to get back on the farm as soon as they graduate and keep helping their dad.
For Jeb, who is still undecided at the moment, the brotherly bond may help him gravitate to his roots.
After all, it will be up to the three brothers to take the lead of fifth generation dairy farmers.
“We want this legacy to continue,” Sara said.