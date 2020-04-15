He left his home in an ambulance with a dire prognosis.
The coronavirus, the deadly disease that has ripped the world’s social fabric to shreds and wrecked lives and livelihoods, had taken a hold of Pastor Val Swinton’s lungs.
The odds were against him.
But fate had other plans.
And perhaps a different purpose for the 67-year-old.
Twenty-one days later, the pastor, Butler County’s first, and so far only, confirmed case of COVID-19, returned to his home in Clarksville to a hero’s welcome.
He had beaten an insidious intruder, a victory not many can claim.
But for much of the battle, the pastor had been in a medically induced coma.
So it was the strength of his own spirit and the stamina of his body that somehow responded to the constant medical care and the prayers that came his way from all over the world.
It was in this collision of the tangible and the intangible that the virus was ultimately defeated, and the pastor’s body had emerged, bruised but triumphant.
While he fought for his life on the inside, tied to machines and a ventilator, his family walked its own path, filled with efforts and love that matched Val’s battle on the outside.
For starters, they made the pastor’s condition public immediately, giving a public face to the statistics, and urging others who may have been in touch with the pastor to self-isolate. In that sense, they took on a courageous public step to live their faith and protect others, and may very well have saved lives.
On more than one occasion, Val’s son, Sam, quivered when he would get a call from the hospital, fearing that it may be the news he dreaded so much.
With every phone ring, he got closer to his father and to the thought that he may lose him to the virus.
To distract himself from the darkness and to feel like he was doing something he could control, Sam stepped into his father’s shoes as the pillar of the family, comforting his mother, Deb, who was also symptomatic, but never tested so she stayed at home and waited. His sister, Laura, who lives in Spain, and is herself in a lockdown situation, along with her husband, Kisko, also needed daily updates.
Leading a construction project in Charles City and living away from his fiancée, Chelsea, and his 1-year-old son, Theodore, Sam kept it together for everyone.
But on Wednesday, when his dad left the hospital and got into his truck, Sam felt overwhelmed.
“I am trying not to cry to have my father next to me,” he said.
A line-up of cars greeted the pastor and his son as they rolled into town among honks and welcoming messages.
Sitting in his favorite armchair, shortly after hugging his wife, Pastor Val spoke to Waverly Newspapers in an emotional interview.
He is weak, and has lost about 30 pounds.
He does not remember much about his inner battle with the virus.
That may be a blessing, as his son recalls that Val looked “ghastly” when Sam saw him in a virtual visit one day, thanks to the good heart of a dedicated nurse who used an iPad to bring the two together.
Sam says he talked to his father about fly fishing, a hobby he learned from his dad as a child. But for Sam, the online bedside visit — a sign of the time — was really more about comforting himself and talking through his grief and his own helplessness to change things.
So much had changed in the world in just three weeks while the pastor was in a battle with the virus.
Social distancing, the practice of living 6 feet apart, had become the norm, as has self-isolation.
So deadly is the virus that those who lose their fight with it often depart alone, and their mournful families, deprived of a last good-bye, settle for a Facebook Livestream service by the graveside rather than a funeral, as gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
Even though the pastor is learning incrementally about the new reality of seclusion, the gravity of the situation is not lost on him.
Over the next few weeks, he will hear a lot of stories he has missed.
He teared up with gratitude for all the friends and strangers that had prayed for his recovery, and everyone who had helped his wife in his absence.
But he is home now, and likely to embark on a new mission.
It is clear that his purpose on Earth isn’t fulfilled quite yet.
Exactly what it may look like from here on, is yet to be fleshed out.
What’s clear is that the former Clarksville mayor and journalist is destined to be a missionary of hope and faith in one of the darkest hours of a global pandemic.
“There’s power in prayer, it’s awesome how God worked in this way,” he said. “I just can’t get over the fact that I had 5,000 people all over the world praying for me.”
He said his favorite Bible passage, Galatians 6:9, “Let’s not grow weary of doing good,” is taking on a new meaning in his current circumstances as a survivor of COVID-19. He expressed his willingness to help others struggling with it, or coping with the loss of a loved one because of it.
“I am here, I survived this and so many other people haven’t,” he said, tearing up. “I feel like God has something for me to do as a result of this. There must be a reason for it. I just haven’t figured it out yet.”