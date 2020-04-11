Dear Friends,
By now most of us have experienced a short supply of some everyday necessities. Here at Cockleburr Farm, we are experiencing a shortage, too – of t-shirts.
The story actually starts some time ago when I started reading online about how other folks were trying to reduce their use of disposable paper products. One post asked for guidance in making “un-paper towels.” Really? Aren’t those called “rags?” Thus, I started down the road to replace single-use paper products with cloth.
Now we have all been gotten the message loud and clear to be washing our hands to the tune of Happy Birthday or (my favorite) Baby Shark. Goodness, I even saw it on the marquee across the highway yesterday, “Wash your hands. Watch your speed.” But little is said about drying our hands. The assumption is that you will use a paper towel and throw it away. And anybody who has ever grabbed a soggy piece of terry cloth off the towel bar sees the rationale. The eco-friendlier solution is a stack of individual hand towels. Dry your hands and toss into the laundry basket.
From this beginning, the next paper culprit was Kleenex. Of course, there are nicely hemmed handkerchiefs to buy or make yourself, but an old t-shirt cut into small squares makes soft alternatives that don’t need hemming. The cardboard boxes that once held tissues at our house are now filled with hankies. Now I didn’t articulate these plans to Lee. I just slipped the hankies into the tissue boxes and waited to see when he noticed. He did, saying, “This hanky is – was – my favorite t-shirt!”
“But it had a hole under the arm and a paint stain on the sleeve.”
“It was still my favorite shirt,” he sniffed.
The next step in this process of converting from paper to washable cloth is replacing toilet paper. Here, I balked. But when toilet paper became scarce, I told myself I’d washed baby diapers, I could do this. So, I ordered a 40-pound pail of detergent – back when you still could order things online – and cut up more t-shirts.
And now we are wearing DYI face masks. I have no shortage of cotton fabric, but elastic is not to be had for love nor money. Ponytail holders and rubber bands are being substituted with mixed results. Fabric ties take a lot of time to make. A fast alternative is a ¾-inch strip of t-shirt stretched until it rolls in on itself, the way you make t-shirt yarn for knitting. IF you can find a t-shirt. Another suggestion is to cut the elastic waistbands out of other garments. Men’s briefs work really well.
So now Lee has been washing his own clothes and putting them away in a place as yet unknown to me. While he’s in buying chicken feed this morning, I think I need to step out to his workshop and check out the new cabinets he’s installing. I may find some elastic.
Until we meet again, Kate