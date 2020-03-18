MARCH 2: State and local officials said they were getting prepared for any infections in the state the same way they would prepare for severe weather.
MARCH 3: Iowa Department of Public Health advises Iowans returning from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea to self isolate for 14 days.
MARCH 5: Iowa Board of Regents cancel or postpone student exchange programs .
MARCH 6: UNI cancels Study Abroad for the summer
MARCH 7: Gov. Reynolds orders partial activation of State Emergency Operations Center to prepare in event COVID-19 is detected in the state
MARCH 8: State Hygienic Lab confirms three presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Johnson County
MARCH 9: Gov. Reynold signs disaster proclamation, five more presumptive positives announced, one Pottawattamie, and an additional four in Johnson County, all travel related, and tied to a cruise of Egypt
MARCH 10: UnityPoint Health Hospitals, including Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, implement patient visitation limitations.
• Five more cases in Johnson County are reported, a total of 13 at the time.
MARCH 11: Colleges begin to shift to online, starting after spring break for a min of two weeks; one more resident tests positive
• Waverly Health Center opens a page on its website with updates on the virus, starting with an FAQ about it.
MARCH 12: Centers for Disease Control releases first recommendations for crowd limitations at 250;
• Two more cases, one in Johnson, one in Carroll counties
• Iowa Dept of Public Health recommends long-term care facility implement measures to protect their residents
• NCAA cancels all winter tournaments, including Division III wrestling tourney in Cedar Rapids, which Wartburg was favored to win, along with all spring championships
• Bartels announces limitations on visits, limited to families over age 18
• Bremer County Health Department advises the risk to the general public is low and saying prevention for COVID-19 is the same as other respiratory illnesses; advises handwashes,etc. how to protect
MARCH 13: MercyOne implements visitation restrictions
• American Rivers Conference, of which Wartburg is a member cancels all spring sports
• Iowa Democrats postpone county convention
MARCH 14: Regents recall all students, staff, and faculty from overseas
• First case of community spread announced in Dallas County
• Iowa Supreme Court orders a suspension of all jury trials, with criminal trials continued to no earlier than April 20 and civil trials no sooner than May 4. Currently active trials may proceed, as will bench trials.
MARCH 15: Gov. Reynolds recommends closing schools for four weeks
• Four additional positive cases, two travel related in Allamakee County, two community spreads in Johnson and Polk
• Shell Rock Senior Living restricts visitors, end-of-life situations excepted
MARCH 16: Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging orders closing all senior centers, including the Waverly senior center, and meal sites, starting March 17
• Gov. Reynolds announces assistance for employers and workers impacted
• Wartburg announces transition to remote instruction, starting March 18
ª Bartels bars visitors, except for hospice care, with a limit of two
• Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes limits funerals and visitations to CDC guidelines
• UnityPoint suspends visitations
• Waverly Chamber of Commerce indefinitely postpones annual celebrations
• Gov. Reynolds reports 23 positive cases, says Iowa is still “open for business.”
• Waverly Utilities announces it would close the front office on March 17.
• Waverly Health Center announced cancellations of its remaining events in March and all events in April as well as walk-in wellness health screenings through May 10
MARCH 17: Bremer County closes department offices to the public
• Gov. Reynolds issues Public Health Disaster Emergency, ordering restaurants to cease dine-in service; bars, fitness centers, theatres, casinos, mass gatherings of 10 or more senior centers and adult facilities to cancel or close
• City of Waverly closes City Hall, Public Library, Civic Center and Public Services building, allows limited access to police department, but leaves open all parks, rail trail, golf course and recycling center and will allow yard waste drop off site to open on March 30
• Six more positive cases announced, three in Johnson, one each in Adair, Black Hawk and Dallas Counties
• Bremer County Health Department, Bremer Co Emergency Management, Waverly Health Center, Bartels hold joint press conference to update community on measures
• WHC announced the limitation of visitation to just one support person per patient as of March 18, and also closed the cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation departments, The Spa, Tendrils Rooftop Garden and community education classes through April 13. It also advised Center Pharmacy patients to use the drive-up window in the event of an illness.
MARCH 18: Bremer County Supervisors vote to lock the doors of all of its buildings, including the courthouse, annex, health department building, secondary roads office and county conservation office.
• WHC provides a further FAQ of the virus including testing.