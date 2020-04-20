When Bob Becker’s wife Linda passed away two and a half years ago, about 400 community members came to her visitation at the Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner.
When her family celebrated her life at St. John Lutheran Church in town, about 200 showed up for the funeral service.
When she was laid to rest at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner on July 19, 2017, six days after she had passed away from a brain hemorrhage, a procession of about 100 vehicles, with a police escort, went through town, as neighbors and friends bid a final farewell to a beloved community member.
At Linda’s graveside, an inconsolable Bob, the owner of the funeral home in town, was trying to hold his own and make sense of his wife’s sudden death.
As the the Rev. Cheryl Szabo read a passage from Scripture, Bob’s thoughts strayed to the happy life he and Linda had lived together.
They had come to Sumner in 1980, with their firstborn, Leigh Ann, so Bob could start work at the Milnes Funeral Home, a business he purchased four years later. It was in Sumner that their two other kids, Erin and Jay, were born and raised. And it was here, in their adopted town, that a couple of their grandkids were making their first steps.
After Linda’s graveside ceremony on that hot, late July morning, Bob and the mourners went back to the church for lunch and camaraderie.
During the luncheon, as friends and family swapped memories and looked for words of comfort to strengthen Bob’s spirit, he took in all the love he could get.
But inside, he hurt badly. Why was it over so suddenly? How could it be?
Bob and Linda had planned a quiet retirement together.
All they wanted was to watch their grandkids grow, cheering them on in wrestling matches and football games, baking cookies for family events and enjoying the fruits of their labor.
Instead, Bob was a widower.
A long road of loneliness awaited him after almost 40 years of togetherness with Linda, and he had no idea how he was going to travel it.
It defied reason, it didn’t make sense, yet, there it was, Linda was gone.
GRIEVING IN TIMES OF PANDEMIC
Had this happened today, when the COVID-19 pandemic had imposed restrictions on funerals, burials and gatherings, Bob says he could not even begin to imagine how he would be able to cope with the immediate loss.
It was tough wrapping his mind around it with all the support and all the compassion of his family and the community.
Standing alone would have been unbearable, he said.
But this is the reality for many families who lose loved ones during the pandemic.
Since the coronavirus restrictions were put in place in order to curb the spread of the deadly disease, living life 6 feet apart, or what is commonly called “social distancing,” has become the norm.
But parting with a loved one without even the semblance of a tearful hug is its own kind of an emotional burden, one that is hard to bear.
Today, for large families especially, when multiple small groups come up to the graveside of a departed loved one, pastors repeat the passages from the Bible multiple times to make everyone part of the authentic experience.
“We want to care for the mourning and we will be there for them as long as they keep coming in small groups,” said the Rev. Marilyn Sargent, of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, who recently officiated the graveside services of a local child with a big extended family.
Funeral directors like Bob Becker have had to add services to their standard offerings to offset, to the extent that it might be possible, the isolation suffering of grieving families.
At the Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Readlyn, Shell Rock and Denver, for instance, as well as elsewhere in the county and the country, funeral directors started using Facebook Live graveside services, so that relatives in other towns and those living out-of-state can be a part of the experience.
“That’s a small way in which we have been able to do something for our families,” says Ryan Tucker, one of the partners at Kaiser Corson, who runs the funeral home in Denver.
Rev. Sargent said that technology offers welcome relief in grieving during the pandemic.
“When we as a society are so used to comforting, it is difficult, absolutely difficult to do this in small groups and from far away,” she said. “But it is absolutely a gift what the funeral homes are doing to help families grieve from a distance. Even though we are apart, we are one in God’s life, grace and mercy.”
Tucker said he and his fellow funeral directors at Kaiser Corson encourage families to have a viewing of the body in the chapel of the funeral home, as long as they comply with the restriction of having less than 10 people in the same space.
“We feel viewing is an important part of the process to acknowledge that it has occurred,” he said.
Occasionally, depending on the family wishes, at Kaiser Corson, funeral directors also conduct a small service for the immediate family, in the chapel at the funeral home.
However, many have opted to have the services live cast on social media.
“It’s a small thing we can do, but it can make a big difference,” Tucker said of livestreaming.
In some cases, he added, families decide, for privacy reasons, not to have their ceremony livestreamed or posted on the YouTube channel of the funeral home, in which case a DVD is prepared for distribution by the grieving family.
Funeral directors say they do their best to offer comfort to the mourning families, but they also advise everyone to comply with the regulations.
“There is such a human element to what we do,” Tucker said. “Our first conversation is we can help, but we are having to comply with these mandates, and we are the ones having to relay that to the families. You feel like you are letting them down, but you don’t have the power to change anything.”
Some families have buried their loved ones, but plan to hold celebration of life services at a later date, once the pandemic is over. Others have accepted the reality and focused on moving on with their grieving.
Bob Becker, the Sumner funeral home owner, said in his experience, families have not changed their loved ones’ wishes because of the pandemic, and those who wished earth burial or cremation, went forward with their plans.
FUNERAL DIRECTORS TAKE ON NEW DUTIES
The unprecedented times have posed unprecedented challenges for funeral directors.
In offering the streaming services, they sometimes need an extra funeral director on hand, for instance, or someone with an extra set of technical skills, which were not part of the job requirements prior to the pandemic.
Jay Becker, Bob’s son, who plans to purchase the business from his father in the next couple of years, and thus continue a family tradition which started with his great-grandfather John Becker, has taken on the livestreaming with his iPhone at Becker-Milnes.
He said several families have asked that the visitation, along with the arrival of the flowers, the photo boards and the viewing of the body, were also posted on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
“We feel that that’s an important part and it helps a lot of people to virtually view someone they love in this circumstance, not as helpful as being able to come in person or go to church, but helpful nonetheless,” Jay Becker said.
In this case, funeral directors agree, the intimacy of an in-person viewing is weighed against the grief of not being able to say a last good-bye.
“If a family asks us to do it, we abide by their wishes,” Jay Becker added.
He said that the Facebook Live streaming may be here to stay in post pandemic times.
“It will probably alter things a little, we will certainly offer it and then it is up to the family,” Jay said.
Bob Becker, Jay’s father, said he feels a great deal of compassion for the families who lose a loved one during the pandemic.
“I would not be happy if Linda would have died during this time when we have to do an abbreviated funeral service,” he said. “It’s better than nothing, but it’s not what you want. We don’t like to tell people what they can and can’t do, we would rather say, ‘We want to accommodate what you want but we can’t right now.’ I hope this is over soon.”