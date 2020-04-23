Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2nd Primary Election. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option.
Secretary Pate is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The form should begin arriving in Iowans’ mailboxes next week and will include pre-paid postage for returning it to their county auditor’s office.
“Absentee voting from home is safe and secure, and this is the best way to participate in the June primary election,” Secretary Pate said. “We have measures in place to ensure the integrity of the ballot while maintaining social distancing. I encourage all eligible Iowans who want to vote in the primary to use the absentee method.”
Once voters receive their absentee ballot request form in the mail, they should fill out and mail it promptly. Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received by the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Primary elections are intended for members of the Republican and Democratic parties only. No Party voters who choose to request a party’s ballot will have their voter registration officially changed to that political party.
Secretary Pate expanded the absentee voting period for mailed ballots in the June primary to 40 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-person absentee voting period begins Monday, May 4.
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.