On Tuesday, June 2, the primary election will take place, but Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers has reported there are already more absentee votes cast than were in regular election votes in 2016 and 2018.
Election officials have encouraged absentee ballots to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office mailed every registered voter an absentee ballot request form ahead of the primary. Fayette County has seen the effect.
“We’ve had 2,890 requests, and 1,521 ballots have been filed to date,” said Moellers said last week.
In 2018 a total of 1,029 votes were cast, including 121 absentee votes. In 2016, 1,054 votes were cast, 147 absentee.
To Moellers, this indicates that voting at the polls on election day is going to be light.
“Normally we don’t get that big of a turnout anyway,” she said. “Probably most people have already voted, but we are set to handle it. No one really has any idea what will happen but the polls will be open regardless.”
There will only be two polling places, the Community Plaza in Oelwein and the West Union Public Library East Entrance in West Union.
Residents in Auburn, Bethel-Windsor, Clermont, Dover, Eden, Illyria, Pleasant Valley, Union, West Union 1,2 and 3, or Westfield will vote at the West Union Public Library.
Residents in Banks, Fremont, Center, Fairbank Inc., Fairfi eld-Putnam, Harlan, Jefferson, Oelwein 1,2, 3 and 4, Oran, Scott and Smithfield will vote at Oelwein Community Plaza.
“This will help address the shortage of (precinct election officials) by cutting down on the number of polling places while still allowing election-day voting,” Moellers said.
“Voting by mail is the best way to protect the health of everyone involved,” she said.
Moellers encourages absentee voters to get their ballots back to her offi ce as soon as possible.
Curbside voting is an option for those with disabilities, those who might have trouble entering a polling place, and Iowans who are in the Center of Disease Control’s at-risk population for COVID-19.
Voters can also drop off their absentee ballots at the drop box at the courthouse or at the Auditor’s office, up to June 1, when the courthouse will open to the public. Before that, call 563-422-3497 to make an appointment.
Moellers said precautions will be taken at the polls to help ensure voters’ and poll workers’ safety.
“We’re going to have hand sanitizer on site and election workers can opt to wear full (personal protective equipment). It’s whatever they feel comfortable with,” she said. “We would like to see voters wear masks. We’re going to let them keep their pens too so we don’t reuse them.”
There will be only one local contest in this year’s primary election. On the Republican ticket, incumbent Janell Bradley of Fayette will be facing challenger Ferlin Lauer of Eldorado for Fayette County Supervisor.
The winner of the primary will face no-party challenger Jon Bushaw of Oelwein in the fall.
All the Fayette County partisan races will be on the Republican primary ballot, which in addition to those listed, includes Auditor Lori Moellers and Sheriff Marty Fisher. There were no Democratic candidates at county level.
Republicans in the U.S. 1st District, which includes much of Northeast Iowa, will also have two choices to face Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque — Thomas Hansen of Decorah or Ashley Hinson of Marion.
Democrats will have five choices to face Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak — Michael Franken of Sioux City, Kimberly Graham of Indianola, Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines, Eddie J. Mauro of Des Moines or Cal Woods of Des Moines.
Several candidates aren’t facing any challengers within their party and will go onto the fall election.
Fall voters in State Senate District 28, including the north half of Fayette County and all of Clayton County, will have the choice of two newcomers, Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, or Matt Tapscot, D-Decorah.
Republican incumbent Michael Breitbach did not file papers.
Fall voters in State Senate District 32, which spans the south half of Fayette County and northeast two-thirds of Buchanan, northern Black Hawk and all Bremer, will have the choice between challenger Pam Egli, D-Waverly, or incumbent Craig Johnson, R-Independence.
Fall voters in State House District 55, which spans the north half of Fayette County and juts into a few east central Clayton County townships and the south and east halves of Winneshiek County, will have the choice of challenger Kayla Koether, D-Decorah, or incumbent Michael R. Bergan, R-Dorchester.
Fall voters in State House District 64, which spans the south half of Fayette County and northeast three-quarters of Buchanan, will have the choice of Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, or a Democratic candidate yet to be determined between two office seekers. Ingels would have faced incumbent Bruce Bearinger, D-Oelwein, but he dropped out of the race late, leaving his name on the primary ballot. Travis Bushaw of Oelwein and Jodi Grover, a Buchanan County resident, have both announced that they will seek the Democratic nomination.
A special nomination convention will then be held to choose a new Democratic nominee.