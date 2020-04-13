Additional residents and a staff member at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community have been diagnosed with COVID-19, president and CEO Paula Giese said in a statement released late Monday afternoon after press time for Waverly Newspapers.
The patients are now isolated in a designated area in the facility, and families have been notified. People who have been in contact with those patients also have been informed.
An outpouring of community support followed the Facebook posting with many sending prayers and expressing confidence that their loved ones will be well taken care of and logging the sacrifices of Bartels staff.
Testing of residents and staff is ongoing, as directed by the Iowa Department of Public Health, according to the release. The first confirmed case at the facility was announced on Thursday, and that person has been hospitalized.
Lindley Sharp, Bremer County Health Department director, announced Sunday there were five new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, for a total of eight in the county. The IDPH only added one of those cases to its daily report Monday, giving the total of four.
"Our healthcare staff is working closely with Iowa Department of Public Health and Bremer County Public Health and Emergency Management to protect the health of all residents and staff," the statement read. "Protecting the health and wellbeing our residents and staff remain our highest priority."
Lee Fagre, M.D., the medical director at Bartels, tells Waverly Newspapers by text Monday night that not all five new cases are Bartels residents or staff. He added "a number" of them are long-term care residents.
The number of cases reported at the facility meets the state's definition of an outbreak, Fagre said. An outbreak in Iowa is considered to be three or more cases at a single facility.
"We do have an outbreak, but we have isolated it to one area in the facility, and the staff that work in that area are dedicated to that area alone to prevent further spread," Fagre added.
"Nurses, aides, other staff that are providing care of that area's residents are committed to doing the best job that they can, and are often having to isolate themselves from their loved ones to do so. They are representative of the new heroes of the 21st century."
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.