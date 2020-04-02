The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in area counties continues to rise along with the statewide total.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday morning announced the state has 614 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. It also reported two additional deaths — two Linn County residents between 61-80 years old.
The death toll in Iowa is now at 11 people.
There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Dubuque County has the most cases in northeast Iowa with 22, followed by Allamakee County with 15, followed by Black Hawk County with 8, Winneshiek with four, Buchanan with three, Fayette and Clayton with two apiece, and Bremer and Delaware with one each.
The new cases announced Thursday included a Bremer County person between the ages of 41-60, a Buchanan County person between the ages of 18-40, and a Winneshiek County person between 61-80.
FOOD PANTRIES
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is bracing for a dramatic increase in people seeking food as a result of the rising unemployment rates. On Thursday, it issued a news release about changes in its programs.
The mobile food pantries will continue to operate on their regular schedules, but using a drive-through model. Participants will be asked to remain in their cars while groceries are loaded for them.
Oelwein’s mobile food pantry will set up its drive-through on Wednesday, April 8, in the city’s north parking lot behind Ace Hardware.
GARBAGE DISPOSAL
The Fayette County Solid Waste Commission on Thursday announced that the Fayette County Transfer Station is closed to the public. It is accepting essential services only — garage collected curbside by current commercial account holders and construction materials by current contractor account holders.
The commissions’ office is also closed to in-person visits.
“These measures are in place until further notice,” says a news release from the commission. “We understand the challenge this creates and will continue monitoring public health guidelines and adjust our procedures accordingly. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this crisis.
“Our primary concern is the safety of our staff and the public. Together, we can ensure the transfer station remains able to accept waste throughout the duration of the pandemic.”