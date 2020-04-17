Due to the recent announcement from Governor Reynolds, effective April 17, 2020, the following public buildings and facilities will be closed to the public until further notice. The City is continuing to work with staff to keep all essential services functioning while practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
• Waverly Public Library
• Waverly City Hall
• Waverly Public Services
• Playgrounds and Skate Park– effective April 7 through April 30
• City Golf Course – effective April 17 through April 30
• Dog Park – effective April 17 through April 30
• Yard Waste Site – effective April 17 through April 30
• Waverly Recycling Center – effective April 17 through April 30
The following facility will have limited access to the public. Communication is recommended by phone.
• Waverly Police Department: For non-emergencies please dial 319-352-5400 Ext 3. For emergencies, please dial 9-1-1
If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 319-352-9211.
The City of Waverly will continue taking guidance from the Governor’s Office, Bremer County Public Health, Iowa Public Health, the CDC and WHO. Please keep you and your families safe and healthy.
Resources:
Center for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/
Iowa Department of Public Health: https://idph.iowa.gov/
Bremer County Public Health: https://www.co.bremer.ia.us/departments/health_department/index.php
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/