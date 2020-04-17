Karla Duff was on bus duty last year when one of her character class students had a heated interaction with a bus driver.
“She came off like a bear, like ‘Rar,’” Duff said, “And I looked at her and said, ‘What do you need to do?’ She said, ‘I need to take a deep breath,’ and she did and was able to walk instead of stomp. She was able to know what to do and not react as angrily and as violently as she wanted to.”
Before the K-12 shutdown to contain the novel coronavirus, Duff was teaching more than 300 students, grades 5-7, in five sections of sixth grade, two of seventh and one of fifth, either daily or every few days, with class sizes from 19 to 29 students.
She has been teaching character class full-time for two years now. It includes elements of sitting meditation, an action such as various stretching arts, themed activities such as empathy and forgiveness, and community or civically-minded actions.
“Last year we were not planning on having seventh-graders have it,” she said. “Our sixth-graders who are seventh-graders this year requested it. That speaks highly.”
Duff and a coworker, Lori Leo, knew they needed to have students in calm mental spaces to prepare them for reading and test-taking, so seven years ago, Duff incorporated calming rituals into her traditional classes.
Four years ago, Duff was diagnosed with breast cancer and began to focus on her health. She was introduced to yoga.
“My focus had to be on me, not on being a mom or a wife,” she said. “Once I was introduced to mindfulness, I saw how that would benefit the classroom.”
The catalyst was OMS Principal Mary Beth Steggall.
“Mary Beth Steggall came to me and asked, instead of having it as a supplement to social studies or reading, would I be willing to teach it as a class. And that’s how it started.”
When a student gets sent to the guidance counselor of problem behavior, it is called being written up.
“Those (write-ups) have dropped since we implemented character classes,” Duff said. “We saw the drop in sixth grade last year. That is why we implemented (the classes) for other grades this year.”
“We saw results right away with having the program available for students,” Steggall said. “Students are managing their own thoughts, feelings, words and actions, (which) is paramount to social and personal success. Social emotional learning can help students understand self-regulation so they can learn to manage their own behaviors in positive ways.”
OUTREACH
During the K-12 shutdown, Duff is reaching out to students in multiple ways.
She wrapping up a series of four mindfulness videos for the Iowa State Education Association, having completed three as of Wednesday.
“One of the reasons ISEA reached out to me to do that is every Monday I have an email I send out to teachers to take care of themselves, self-care, then K-12 staff is invited every Monday to come to my classroom,” before the shutdown. “I do the same thing I do with kids, a ‘sit’ and an action.”
She pushed out a bingo-sized card of online resources including three mindfulness apps, Stop Breathe Think, Headspace and Mind Yeti.
“I want them to self-regulate outside the classroom,” she said.
And she is mailing each of her more than 300 students in grades 5-7 a postcard. She has 100 done so far.
“We’re staying in touch with our kids a lot of different ways,” she said. “I think snail mail is really important because you don’t usually get mail.”
MINDFUL SITTING
Duff is among 50,000 teachers globally who have earned certifications from Mindful Schools, a San Francisco, California-based nonprofit, since 2007.
“I’m a firm believer in being certified, I think it’s important to honor that,” Duff said. She’s also and Iowa-certified health teacher and is wrapping up a children’s yoga certification this month.
“With Mindful Schools, we work on helping students self-regulate so they don’t have to wait for a teacher or parent to regulate their emotions,” Duff said, noting the drop in negative behaviors.
She took a trauma-informed teaching class from Keystone Area Education Agency about responding to adverse childhood experiences.
“Mindfulness you have to be careful with,” Duff said. “During downtime, the brain will go to emotional aspects — say Grandpa’s really sick in the hospital — that the teachers have to be prepared for. Kids have outs, if there’s a time they’re feeling uncomfortable they can move in the classroom. It doesn’t happen very much. But we’ve had a lot of grandparent deaths. A lot of times our kiddos don’t get to talk about that very much because their parents are sad. We put a lot of pressure on middle-schoolers to ‘buck up — you’re older now.’ And sometimes they need time just to be present.”
Stuffed animals feature in the classroom, among many tactile objects. “You’d be amazed at the boys who (feel OK to) cuddle the stuffed animals.”
She calls it a “brave space.” “Safe space has the connotation of you can do whatever, where brave space is, it’s safe for you to be here but you also need to know that others are around you.”
ACTIVITY
Students soon get to move for an activity. She only calls it stretching for now but is on track to earn a children’s yoga certification from the Arlington, Virginia-based Yoga Alliance at the end of the month, including three hours daily of video conferencing and homework, as the course moved online as the country went to social distancing and school shutdowns. The course is covering what’s developmentally appropriate at each age physically and mentally.
“You’re not going to sit more than 20 seconds at age 4,” she said and laughed. Teachers use the English names for various yoga poses — rather than the original Sanskrit — animals and plants the children can relate to such as pigeon, frog, flamingo and tree poses.
Duff has been teaching 27 years and holds a University of Northern Iowa degree in K-6 elementary education, K-12 health education and athletic training. As to the athletic training: “It did help me with my anatomy and physiology with yoga.”
Tactile and audio activities complement the yoga.
“Our middle-schoolers don’t have a lot of tactile times anymore, so there’s lots of things in my room you get to play with, sand and beads, mazes, puzzles, building blocks, Jenga, Legos — think of kindergarten.”
Music is another element she incorporates as she is certified in Sound Healing. That can include singing bowls (as seen in her videos), drums, turning forks or beads. “Anything that makes sounds as far as taking you to a place of relaxation to changing your vibration around you to help you feel better.”
Writing is another activity she incorporates.
“We journal — thoughts of the day, mind mapping,” she said. Mind mapping begins with goal setting. For instance a student wants to read six books this semester, “OK, how are you going to accomplish that, they have to map that out. At the middle school level, a lot of those things have to be turned into a routine or habit.”
COMMUNITY ACTIONS
Community actions that her character classes took when school was going included making cards for the nursing home, helping local or state causes such as the food bank or honor flights for veterans.
During non-distancing times, she had been teaching a “sit” or “chair yoga” class with stretching and balance in her town of Volga, located on the river of the same name near Elkader. The class Facebook page is, Choose You.
“I do that staff class which is also on Monday nights right after school in my room (normally),” she said. It is called Mindfulness Monday.