INDEPENDENCE – With the imminent disruption of classes, many teachers had to consider preparing assignments for students to work on remotely or online. Independence Ag Teacher Michael Haden took that challenge to another level by utilizing YouTube.
“When I heard that ‘social distancing’ would be lasting for at least four weeks and students would have a lot of time at home, I knew online videos via YouTube would be a great way to reach students at home. I have posted home videos for family members who live in other states, but have not done anything like this before.
“Prior to leaving for the weekend on Friday, March 13, I assumed we would still have class for at least half a week and had started to prep some material in Canvas,” he said.
That preparation paid off as, at 9 p.m. Sunday, he, along with everyone else, was officially notified of the plan to hold classes Monday with an early dismissal before going on hiatus for four weeks.
“At 10 p.m., I was painting my basement wall white to serve as a studio,” he said.
During the abbreviated school day on Monday, March 16, Haden completed a module in Canvas for all his classes that contained five project-based assignments for students to complete over the four-week break.
“The online YouTube videos were more just for their enjoyment; they do not need to watch the videos to complete the assignments,” he said. “The content is not following any specific pattern as the videos are only nine or 10 minutes long. I also have to make them entertaining enough that people keep coming back to watch them. So, I ask at the end of each video for viewers to comment regarding future topics. I will try to mix it up and cover basic areas of knowledge for the different agricultural areas of study.”
The first four video topics covered: Animal Domestication, Soils, Animal Biosecurity (featuring his wife, Veterinarian Cara Haden, aka Mrs. Haden), and Food Chains. For the fourth episode, Haden transitioned from hand-drawn posters taped to his newly painted basement wall to hand-drawn illustrations on a white board. Future episodes are planned to cover a farm-to-table lesson and a basic gardening lesson.
“After that, it is up to viewer input,” “I am realizing how difficult it is to make a daily lesson. I have no notes or writers.”
Dr. Haden may return in future episodes as the resident expert, and he may have his kids stop by from time to time for “comic relief and give their opinion on types of foods.”
Haden tries to record episodes at night after the kids go to sleep.
“So far, I shoot each lesson in one take with no editing and post it to YouTube under the channel name: Mr. Haden Ag Lessons.”
The episodes are full of “dad jokes,” so listen closely. He also pauses to give shout-outs to local “sponsors” when his sump pump kicks in.
The lessons are also posted to his personal Facebook page and on Twitter. FFA officers have also been posting the links to the Indee Ag Ed page on Facebook.
“The goal of the videos is half for entertainment and also half educational,” he said. “After doing two episodes, I realized how difficult and time consuming it is to make brand-new content that is both humorous and educational. It has been a fun experience and I appreciate the kind support from people that have viewed the videos and sent me messages.”
Haden adds that if someone would actually like to be listed in upcoming episodes as a sponsor, they can email him at mhaden@independence.k12.ia.us.
“I want to support local businesses!” he said.