Warning signs have been posted at Oelwein city parks, and Fairbank and Fayette County are also taking measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Attention: For the safety of our community and to help slow the spread of COVID-19, playgrounds and ballfields are closed until further notice.”
Photos of signs noting the closure at Reidy Park near Oelwein Middle School and the ballfields were posted to the city of Oelwein Facebook page on Wednesday. They are not alone as school districts and communities are discouraging playground use across the state.
Tuesday afternoon, following Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily press conference on the
coronavirus pandemic, local cities received an email from Fayette County’s Gundersen Palmer Community Health coordinator, Jes Wegner, said Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore.
“According to Gov. Reyonlds, they’re recommending Iowans not use playgrounds, but it is not enforced by law yet,” DeVore quoted Wegner’s email. “Public Health would concur if the cities recommend displaying signage and putting up physical barriers if possible to maintain the health of the community.”
Jamie Hoey, public information officer for Gundersen Palmer Community Health, said public health was receiving phone calls from concerned citizens.
“We recommended, because germs live on surfaces, to not have any kids playing on the equipment,” Hoey said. Public health cannot close the parks, she said. “Cities can close them.”
Although a New England Journal of Medicine study found the new coronavirus could live on plastic for three days for instance, its population diminishes to 0.1% of its original ranks by then, greatly diminishing the chance for infection, said a Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine professor whose labs have studied coronaviruses, Dr. Carolyn Machamer, on the JHU website. Cleaning with disinfectants or soap disrupts the virus cell’s oily outer layer and keeps it from reinfecting. However, she encouraged caution.
The Oelwein Community School District posted on its Facebook page that it is closing all of its “playgrounds and stadiums until further notice to help mitigate community spread of COVID-19. Please refrain from using any of the school district play equipment as it will not be cleaned or sanitized throughout the community spread phase of this pandemic.”
Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter on Tuesday, March 31, proclaimed the closure of that city’s playground equipment, including at the city parks and Fairbank Elementary School, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our (Oelwein parks) are currently closed to the public for the season,” DeVore said.
“Trails are still open,” Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said, replying to whether the parks closure affected the trails. “A formal resolution is in the works. The city does not need a formal proclamation to make changes to services.”
The parks closure will not affect the cemetery, DeVore said.
Woodlawn Cemetery was reopened April 1 at noon, following the clearing of tree limbs after a tornado touchdown n northwest Oelwein on Saturday.
The city reminds visitors to practice social distancing, including staying 6 feet away from others.
Oelwein’s parks director is evaluating what other communities in the state are doing, and the parks are slated for further discussion at the April 13 city council meeting.
“It is not being enforced,” DeVore said of the closures, but is a courtesy request. “We won’t be doing any kind of proclamation. We will be communicating what’s going on once we make a decision.” Fayette County Parks are open, with the exception of the Wildwood and Gilbertson Centers, and the trails remain open as well, the Fayette County Conservation posted to Facebook. The trails at Gilberson Conservation Education Area (Elgin) are open, several other trails owned and managed by Fayette County Conservation are also available. Although staff is conducting increased cleaning, they recommend packing extra sanitizer and soap and adhere to social distancing, including avoiding high-traffic areas such as equipment, shelters and overlooks, limiting groups to 10 and staying 6 feet apart.
Restrooms and showers are closed seasonally every year through April 15.
“Again, park users should not assume that restroom facilities and other surfaces are sanitized and safe from COVID-19. Please use or carry soap and sanitizer with you, be prudent and use it,” Conservation posted.
Programs and events at all county parks are postponed through April 30 to help keep visitors safe, and this will be reassessed in mid-April. Conservation is also temporarily closing any visitor centers or museums managed by the county.