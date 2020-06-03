The 2020 primaries will go in history with an unprecedented number of absentee ballots and a trickle of in-person voters on June 2.
The culprit in this change of pace was the coronavirus pandemic, which made institutions and individuals adopt safety practices amidst a nearly 10-week quarantine.
Voting in the midst of a pandemic was a first for Iowa, so Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office and county auditors took corresponding steps to ensure the safety of poll workers and the public.
One initiative was to send absentee ballot applications to every registered voter to encourage voting by mail. The result was that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, county auditors across the state had mailed 489,326 absentee ballots and received 396,495 back, according to a tweet from Pate.
As of midnight on election night, there was a 24% voter turnout, a record for a primary. In the June 2 election, 522,207 ballots were cast in the state, surpassing the 1994 record of 449,490 for primary voter turnout, according to Pate.
In Butler County, the turnout was 26%, as 2,591 ballots were cast among the 9,956 registered voters.
In Bremer County, the voter turnout among the 17,740 registered voters was 21%. There were 3,197 absentee ballots cast, with 557 in person on election day.
In Waverly, voters exercised their right to pick a representative in person in two locations — at the Civic Center in City Hall and at Redeemer Lutheran Church at the corner of West Bremer Avenue and Heritage Way.
Sanitary measures were in place in both locations. Voters were not required to wear masks, but many opted to do so. Election workers were separated from the public by plexiglass shields at each station. Voters scanned their own drivers’ licenses, and the pens they used to mark the ballots were theirs to keep.
After each voter, the space behind the privacy screens, which were placed strategically to comply with the required distance of 6 feet apart, was disinfected.
At the Civic Center, Deanne Leistikow, the precinct chair, wore a patriotic mask created by her daughter.
At Redeemer, Mariah Birgen, a math professor from Wartburg College, wore a face shield. Birgen joked that the protective device was inconvenient during lunch, but otherwise gave her plenty of breathing space.
There were gloves and disinfectants on hand as well.
Voters trickled in throughout the day.
By 1:50 p.m. for instance, there were 37 in-person votes cast at Redeemer.
“It’s about what I expected,” Birgen said.
Curbside voting was also available.
Mayor Adam Hoffman was one of the election workers at the Civic Center.
The voters who showed up in person were appreciative of the service of the election workers.
“There are lots of reasons why someone wouldn’t have voted by an absentee,” said Birgen, the chair at the Redeemer location. “I think we are doing a valuable service as well.”