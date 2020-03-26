The Iowa American Legion Boys State Board of Directors has announced that this summer’s Boys State program is canceled due to the uncertainty of effects of the coronavirus situation.
Boys State Chairman Jake Blitsch of Oelwein will be notifying all candidates that were chosen for this year of the cancellation.
Blitsch, who is a member of the board, said they met by teleconference to discuss the annual weeklong Boys State event, which was scheduled to start June 21 at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
“It doesn’t start until June 21st and a lot can happen between now and then. I wanted to wait two weeks to make the final decision, but I was the only one of the 12 on the board who thought that way,” Blitsch said on Wednesday. “The rest (of the board) just felt the decision shouldn’t be prolonged. We need to let candidates know, sponsors, etc.”
Last year there were approximately 450 boys from around the state attending the event, which serves as a catalyst for youth civic leadership experiences as it applies to the demo-cratic form of government. Delegates that are selected have completed their junior year of high school and have opportunities to win scholarships and earn college credit to applica-ble schools as part of the Boys State experience.
“It’s a huge disappointment,” Blitsch said. “For the last two years, we have had nine boys from the Oelwein American Legion Post 9 participating. That is a Boys State record; more than any other Legion Post in the state of Iowa.”
Blitsch added that the Oelwein Post has also sent eight counselors to assist at Boys State for the last two years, another state record.
“We were on track to beating our own record this year with 12 boys going from here in the 2020 term. Yes, this is very disappointing,” he said. “I’m not suggesting it was a bad decision, I just thought another two weeks would still have given us enough time. June is still a long way off.”
Blitsch said all Boys State sponsors will have their contributions returned to them by April 30th or before. He will also send notification to all delegates who were chosen to attend the 2020 event.
“We would like to thank our sponsors for their generosity to this extremely popular civic program, and we hope that they will give us the same consideration next year. We will be back!” he said.