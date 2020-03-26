The Oelwein American Legion Boys State class of 2019 was another record-breaker, with 9 youth and 8 counselors sent from the Oelwein Legion Post 9, the most from any post in the state. All of the delegates pictured here are high school seniors this year, waiting to learn the fate of 2020 graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic. In front from left, Merek Moeller, Nick Dittmer, Blake Perkins, Nolan Williams, Andrew Roete, Jackson VandeVorde. At center, Adam Deaner, Luke Hamilton and Kenny Adams. Counselors from left are Caleb Harrison, Dr. Dustin Derflinger, Jerry Bostian, Craig Harrison, Steve Kendall, John Shirkey and Jake Blitsch.