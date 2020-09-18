The annual Iowa Barn Foundation tour will be Sept. 26-27 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Most barns on tour have been restored with matching grants from the Iowa Barn Foundation. Other property owners received awards of distinction from the foundation for restorations they undertook themselves.
The Iowa Barn foundation is an all-state non-profit organization founded in 1997 by a group of folks with Iowa roots. It raises money from individuals, foundations, and corporations to give matching grants to property owners to restore their barns as closely as possible to the original.
This is the only group of its kind in the country.
The purpose of the tour is to encourage barn preservation in the state, to teach young people about Iowa's rich agricultural heritage, and to renew appreciation for this heritage. At many barns, owners will discuss their barns and their history.
Even though there is a serious pandemic, we thought it was important this year to enjoy the countryside. Masks are required. You do not have to get out of the car if you just want to view the site. Because of the pandemic and advice to stay outside, inside viewing of barns will be limited.
Northeast Iowa Barns that will be on the tour are:
Boeding Barn/Milk House, 2173 Madison Road, Decorah (Winneshiek Co.).
Borlaug Barn, 20399 Timber Ave., Cresco (Howard Co.).
Hardt Barn, 26152 Kayak Road, Farmersburg (Clayton Co.).
Hinsenbrock Barn, 1477 Norske Road, Decorah (Winneshiek Co.).
Hotvedt Barn, 1996 Co. Road A14, Decorah (Winneshiek Co.).
Kolsrud Barn, 1243 Gjefle Drive, Waukon (Allamakee Co.).
Lea-Oakley Barn, 2279 County Road W42, Decorah (Winneshiek Co.).
Mikesh Barn, 2714 County Road A14, Decorah (Winneshiek Co.).
For information , call Roxanne Mehlisch, 641-487-7690,
or go to www.iowabarnfoundation.org
for the full Iowa tour, details about each barn, and driving directions.