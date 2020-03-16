The Ladies Night Out event planned for Wednesday, March 25 at the Oelwein Community Plaza is being postponed to a later date to be determined.
Sponsors the Oelwein Daily Register and Oelwein Chamber and Area Development made the decision to postpone in the best interest of all involved in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and continued spread of the virus.
At this time, there will be no refunds on tickets purchased. Sponsors ask that you keep your tickets to use for the event when it is rescheduled. At that time refunds will be made to those who cannot attend on the new date. The public will be kept posted on what decisions are being made.
Persons are asked to watch the OCAD Facebook page, Oelwein Daily Register newspaper and Facebook page for additional updates.
The Daily Register and OCAD are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused, but maintaining the health of all of us is their main concern. Be safe and stay healthy.