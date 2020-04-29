Although Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation allowing churches to open their doors starting May 1, Antioch Christian Church's leadership decided that its services will remain online only for the time being.
In a statement, they explained: "The reason for this decision is to honor and protect the health and well-being of our members, attendees, and community. You are important to us!
"We are excited to meet together on our campuses again, possibly as soon as the weekend of May 16-17. We want to assure you that when our campuses reopen, increased hygiene practices and social distancing protocols will be implemented."
The governor announced the lifting of restrictions on religious gatherings on Monday.
“Social, community, recreational and leisure and sporting events will continue to be limited to 10 people, but recognizing the significant constitutional liberties involved, I am lifting the limits on spiritual and religious gatherings,” Reynolds said at her news conference.