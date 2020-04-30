Area businesses have been adapting to a new set of rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to serve their customers while keeping them and their employees safe. This is a list of businesses that we have confirmed are open and what adaptation they have made. Customers are encouraged to call ahead.
There likely are businesses not listed here that are open, but we invite them to contact us. To ensure inclusion of your business or organization in this list, please contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com or call 319-284-9263. Also, please contact us if something changes.
Updated Thursday, April 30
Agriculture and equipment
Bodensteiner Implement, 1900 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-4371.
Bryan Heavy Equipment, 101 County Line Road E., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-2345.
Automotive
Advanced Automotive, 110 N. Frederick, Oelwein. Store hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-1166.
Arnold Motor Supply, 800 2nd Ave. SE, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 319-283-4481.
Avalon Tire & Service Center, 10 20th St. SE, Oelwein. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-4040.
B & L Body Repair, 219 W. Charles. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 319-283-2354.
Barron Motor Supply, 19 2nd St. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-3550.
Birdnow Motor Trade, 1440 S. Frederick. Service and parts hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Sales hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 319-283-5571.
Community Auto Group, 4030 Lowes Blvd., Waterloo. Hours: Service: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; Sales: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 319-234-5300.
Merle’s Auto, 113 1st St SW. Shop hours are not changing as of now, but Merle’s is offering a pick-up and drop off service to customers to minimize contact. Surfaces will be disinfected after maintenance is completed. 319-283-4824.
Midwest Collision Center, 126 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. 283-4645.
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 115 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-2414.
Strang Tire Co., 200 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. 319-283-1292.
Banking and finance
Community Bank of Oelwein, 150 1st St. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Drive-through service open. Bank lobby closed to public Customers will be seen inside the bank by appointment. 319-283-4000.
Edward Jones, 7 1st Ave. NE, Oelwein, open by phone, web conference appointments also available. Call or email for appointments, 319-283-1607; curt.solsma@edwardjones.com or katy.solsma@edwardsjones.com; web page: edwardjones.com
Fidelity Bank, 201 S. Frederick, Drive through open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Saturdays. Customers will be seen in the bank by appointment only. 319-283-2524.
Financial Decisions Group, 903 N. Frederick, open by phone, with online appointment sessions available, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 319-283-1514, or fdgoelwein.net.
Farm Bureau Financial Services, Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Email: lanette.butters@fbfs.com, david.derflinger@fbfs.com or ann.steggall@fbfs.com 319-283-1350.
H&R Block, 123 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Maynard Savings Bank, 310 W. Main St., Maynard. Lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 563-637-2289.
Maynard Savings Bank, 109 N. Main Street, Hazleton. Lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 319-636-2431.
Veridian Credit Union, 1 W. Charles St. Hours: drive-up open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The lobby is closed until further notice. Appointments that require branch lobby access, such as loan closings that cannot be done electronically and notary services, can be scheduled at 800-235-3228.
Lodging
Cornerstone Inn & Suites, 421 Rock Island Road, Oelwein. Open 24-hours a day. 319-238-8194.
Super 8 by Wyndham, 210 10th St. SE, 24/7, 319-283-2888.
Retail
A Smart Shopper, 12 S Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Ace Hardware, 20 N Frederick, Oelwein. Store hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-3826.
Appliance Plus/US Cellular, 200 1st Ave. SE. Store hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 319-283-3372.
Bowers North Discount Store, 206 S. Main St., Hazleton. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 10 customers in the store at a time.
Buds ‘n Blossoms, 125 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Delivery and curbside pickup only. 319-283-4954.
Casey’s General Store, 105 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 319-283-3423.
Corner Market, 5851 Palace Road, Oelwein. Hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wear a mask to enter green house, two people per group, no children. Local delivery and curbside service available. cornermarketgreenhouse.com. 319-283-1905.
Country View Dairy Farm Store, 15197 230th St. Hawkeye. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 563-422-8633.
Decades gift shop, 25 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Open by appointment until further notice. 319-240-7250.
Dollar General, 137 S. Frederick Ave., store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice. The first hour of operation is limited to senior citizens. 319-284-9971.
Dollar Tree, 24 1st St. SW, Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 319-284-7000.
Fairbank Food Center, 102 N. 4th St. Fairbank. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, deli open for carry-out until 6:30 p.m. (319) 635-2139.
Fareway store, 102 2nd St. SE, Oelwein. Monday-Saturday hours: 8-9 a.m. open to those 65 and older or with increase susceptibility to serious illness and expecting mothers, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. open to the general public. 319-283-2872 — Grocery, 319-283-3139 — Market.
Flowers on Main, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Storefront closed. Delivery and curbside pickup only. Hours: 9319-283-7550.
Helmuth’s Country Store, 1620 110th St., Hazleton. Open. Hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday. 319-423-8040.
Lumber Ridge Home Source, 829 1st Ave SE. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-2122.
Margaret’s Crafts, 16 W. Charles. Storefront closed to public. To do business, call 319-238-2695. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Norby’s Farm Fleet, 2105 S. Frederick, Oelwein, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-6728.
O-Town Hobbies, 1600 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours may vary. 319-509-0510.
Sam’s Clothing, 9 N. Frederick. Call for orders and pickup. 319-283-4728 or 319-283-2631.
Serbro, 9 South Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Storefront closed. Taking orders with curbside pickup. sales@serbro.com. 319-283-2993.
Tindell Shoes, 24 South Frederick, Oelwein. One essential worker allowed in store at a time for purchase of essential products such as diabetic footwear, medical grade inserts and work boots and shoes. Call for an appointment or stop by and knock on the door. 319-283-6726. www.tindellshoes.com
T9Team Sporting Goods, 17 2nd St. SE, Oelwein, open for business on an appointment basis. Only one customer inside the store at a time until further notice, 540-604-0198.
Thomas Electric Motor Services, 1223 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. 319-283-1331.
Wapsie Valley Produce Auction, 1500 120th St., Hazleton, flower, vegetable plants and produce auctions Tuesday and Friday 10:30 a.m., limited number of buyers only, no socializing, 319-238-0149. Hay and Firewood auction, Saturdays 1 p.m.
West Union Monument Company, 800-404-8670.
Vibes Up, open by appointment only until March 31. 319-238-9741.
Van Denover Jewelry, 1 East Charles St., Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Monday-Saturday. Storefront closed. Repairs and curbside service available. 319-283-3023.
Restaurants
Boyd’s Bar Catering is at 108 Main St. E., Fairbank. Open for in-person dining. 319-635-0048.
Costa’s Sports Bar & Grill, 99 E. Main St., Fairbank. Carry-out orders only. Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. 319-635-2449.
Country Cottage Cafe, 2301 S Frederick, Oelwein. Delivery and take out. Hours: Closed Monday-Tuesday; open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-2323.
Delish at Decades, 25 S. Frederick, Open for carry-outs, curbside and delivery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. 319-504-1464.
Hacienda Del Rio, 102 S. Frederick, Oelwein. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Open for carry-out and delivery. 319-283-2555.
Ice Cream Junction, 20 8th Ave. NE, Oelwein. Drive-through is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. They are closed on Mondays. 319-283-3820.
Fat Boy's Saloon, 108 Main St., Hazleton. Open for in-person dining. 319-636-2909.
JoJo’s Dairy Queen, 212 7th St. SE, Oelwein, is open for drive through and carry-out. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-4515.
Leo’s Italian Restaurant, 29 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Open for carry-out 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To make pasta -- such as take-and bake lasagna -- and bread orders call 319-283-7020 by noon on Wednesdays and leave your name and phone number and which day you will pick up. Check Facebook page for Friday and Saturday menus.
Ma & Pa’s Diner, 114 S. Frederick. Open for carry-out, Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Sunday-Monday. 319-283-6658.
Oran Tap & Cafe, 5062 Main St., Oran is open for take-out on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. 319-638-6726.
Pizza Hut, 809 E. Charles St., Oelwein, Carry-out. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 319-283-2915.
Pizza Ranch, 125 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open for deliveries and takeout. 319-283-5858.
Subway, 101 E. Charles St., Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Orders to go only. 319-283-3320.
Services
B&B Construction, 2996 Neon Road, Oelwein. 563-518-1000.
Bryan Construction Inc., 1302 Outer Road, Oelwein. Open. 319-239-1336.
Carrico Aquatic Resources, 420 N. Rock Island Road, Oelwein. Hours 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Emergency service and water treatment chemicals for commercial swimming pools and spas. 800-832-7147.
Computer Repair, 7 N. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Call for service, 319-283-5966.
Dry Crik Construction, 1275 Indiana Ave., Hazleton. 319-283-8871.
Irvine Water Conditioning and Plumbing, 840 1st Ave. SE. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. 319-283-6608.
John Hofmeyer’s law office, 8 E. Charles, Oelwein, Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. No walk-ins. Call for appointment. 319-283-4785.
Kane’s Kleaning Services, 888-638-6036.
Kornhill Redemption Center, 5959 Kornhill Rd., Fayette, is open daily noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 563-422-0140 or 563-774-2204.
Performance Lawn Care, Oelwein area. 319-283-0216.
Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care, 22514 40th Street, Oelwein, open as usual. 563-920-8206.
StewartScape landscaping and outdoor living, 3287 R Ave., Oelwein. Available for appointments and consulting. 319-238-3253.
Tim Reed State Farm, 305 1st Ave SE, open regular hours, doing business by phone. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tom Fick Insurance, 26 West Charles, Office is closed to the public. Leave a message at 319-283-1861. For emergencies 319-283-5393.
VanVeldhuizen Law Firm, 21 First Ave. NE, no walk-ins. Call for appointment. 319-283-3203.
CLOSED
Bars and in-house dining at restaurants are closed in Fayette County.
Salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools.
All area public school districts.
Oelwein Coliseum
The Grand Theater, downtown Oelwein
Clete & Connie’s, 12 First St. S.W.
Jon’s Barber Shop, 123 S. Frederick Ave.
Kokomo Hair and Tanning, 104 1st St SW, Oelwein
Studio 17, 25 E. Charles St., Oelwein
Goodwill retail store, 13 S Frederick, Oelwein
PJ’s Bar & Grill in Viper Lanes.
Bargain House, 11 S. Frederick, Oelwein