University of Minnesota All-American pitcher Amber Fiser adjusted her camera before a scheduled conference call with the media. Wearing a Golden Gopher sweatshirt and with her hair up, the former Benton Bobcat looked right at home for her interview. In fact, the 2019 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year was at home in Van Horne as she announced her return to Minnesota next year with the NCAA making the decision to grant spring athletes an additional season after pulling the rug under the 2020 season due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“It's definitely an incredible feeling,” Fiser said. “I remember being in Hawaii, getting the news at a Denny’s for a team breakfast. At that moment I thought my career was done and I didn't think that I'd get another opportunity. Once I saw that [the NCAA] actually was going to give us another year, felt really relieved and really thankful.”
The NCAA D-1 Council made the announcement on Sunday that athletes competing in spring athletics would be granted an additional year of eligibility after competing in a handful of activities across sports including softball, baseball and track. One of those events included the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track Meet, hosted by the University of Northern Iowa at their own UNI Dome. Junior hurdler Megan Hudson, competing in her first season as a Panther, would take bronze in the 60m hurdles and achieved multiple PRs with the early indoor events.
“My goals going into UNI for the first season is that I wanted to be an impact athlete for the conference roster and put myself into a position to score points,” Hudson said. “Just the atmosphere of this season was high energy. Almost all the girls on our team hit PR’s more than once this season.”
The indoor season ended, but an outdoor season was not to be as all spring athletic events were cancelled in early March, joining several winter championship events across the ranks. Hudson, formerly a Union standout and dual-sport athlete at Hawkeye Community college, saw her first D-I season come to an abrupt end.
“It was really heartbreaking because we had just gotten done with indoor and were transitioning into outdoor,” Hudson said. “Just seeing coaches and especially seniors get their last season taken from them was gut wrenching. The women's side has been on the rise and we’ve been looking forward to competing outdoors with our whole team healthy and ready to go.”
Olivia Brecht, a 2018 Center Point-Urbana graduate and second baseman for Wartburg softball, was 12 weeks into her sophomore season after the Knights traveled to Florida recently for a tournament. After returning from the Sunshine State, Brecht and her teammates continued practicing during what was supposed to be a two-week break in the season before playing in Illinois. Instead, it would be the only games Brecht and Wartburg softball would play this season.
“We’d heard some talk about the virus, but we honestly didn’t think it would affect our season,” Brecht said. “I remember when we first started hearing things, we were outside practicing. Trainers were talking about it and we were left unsure.”
Reality first set in for Brecht when she saw her coach teary eyed. It would end up being their last practice of the season. The American Rivers Conference, a Division III conference in the NCAA, announced they were cancelling the 2020 spring season.
“It was a really strange thing to learn our season was done just like and I knew that I wasn't the only one going through that,” Brecht said. “It was really devastating if I'm going to be honest, but I knew I had my whole team to rely on.”
The UNI men’s team had just come off of a team conference indoor title during Tate Hookham’s first season on the track. The Dysart native and former Union state qualifier redshirted last season and made his debut with the Panthers at their recent indoor meets in the open 400m run and 4x400 relay.
“My indoor season didn't turn out as good as I was hoping, but I dropped some times and I was able to run with a lot of my teammates finally,” Hookham said. “During my redshirt year, I didn’t really get to do everything with the team. This season, I got to be close to the other 400 runners and be part of a team.”
Like many of his teammates, he never saw the season being cancelled as a possibility until his coaches announced their year was done after a big moment for the program only days before.
“It just all happened at once,” Hookham said. “There was silence when we were told, then we each went on to practice for a little bit before it settled in. Then we thought ‘what are we doing? There’s no season to practice for.’”
Division I athletes were granted the ability to gain the year they lost, but that does not mean all athletes will use it, according to Hookham. He noted current seniors may already have jobs or internships lined up after graduation, or younger students may have classwork that limits them to four years in their respective program.
“I wouldn't say it makes up for anything because not many people plan on staying for more than four years,” Hookham said. “I still think it's a good thing to do and anybody who does want to stay afterwards gets a chance and if they really want to keep competing then they have an opportunity.”
The same thoughts ran through Hudson’s mind. She plans to graduate from UNI in May of 2021 regardless and is contemplating what an additional year could do. Grad school is a possibility as she had made the school her home in a short amount of time. Whatever option she ultimately decides, this past month has been “eye opening” for the La Porte City athlete.
“I know all us athletes have a love hate relationship with what we do,” Hudson said. “As soon as it’s over all we do is miss it and want it back. So it’s definitely crazy to think about not being able to finish our season. Especially for seniors who aren’t coming back next year super heartbreaking. Definitely makes me have a different outlook going into next year that could potentially be my last.”
Division III announced they would have an additional year of eligibility before the decision was made at the Division I level. Unlike Division I athletes, Division III athletes do not receive athletic scholarships. While she waits out the next season, Brecht is already hitting the weights at home and preparing for a season that seems further away than ever.
“I knew eligibility was getting talked about and it really excited me that people will have that opportunity,” Brecht said. “We are here to play softball, but I have to figure in financial stuff and graduate school. I’m happy to at least have to opportunity for another season if possible.”
Yet for Fiser, this additional year is an opportunity the Golden Gopher was ready to embrace almost immediately for the fact she was not ready to leave the program anytime soon. If the season had gone as planned, Fiser considered returning in 2021 as a graduate assistant for the program. Instead, she will return in a different capacity: as an athlete.
“I'd much rather be able to put a uniform on instead of just being a coach,” Fiser said. and not being like I'm a part of the team. I'm really happy and excited about that. I only get this opportunity to play once, so I'm going to fulfill my dream to continue playing.”
Schools will be required to apply for waivers for individual athletes to grant them an additional season. Winter sports were not included in this decision. For more information about the decision, check out ncaa.org.