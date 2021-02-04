Fayette County has more residents completing the COVID-19 vaccine series — 450, 2.2% of the Census Bureau population estimate — than providers — 317, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data accessed Thursday.
This likely indicates residents are working outside the county in fields prioritized for the vaccine, such as health care.
This pattern holds true for residents-to-providers ratios completing the vaccine series in other nearby rural counties: Winneshiek has 568 fully vaccinated by resident, 2.8%, and 471 by provider. Buchanan has 464 vaccinated by resident, 2.1%, and 356 by provider. Delaware has 426 vaccinated by resident, 2.4%, and 379 by provider. Chickasaw has 318 inoculated by resident, 2.6%, and 158 by provider. Clayton has 301 vaccinated by resident, 1.7% and 252 by provider. And Allamakee has 191 fully vaccinated by resident, 1.3%, and 134 by provider.
Counties such as Bremer and Black Hawk, by contrast, both show their providers have completed more vaccine series than their residents have, likely due to priority phase workers commuting in.
In Bremer County, 849 residents have completed their vaccine series, 3.4%, and providers have administered complete series to 1,083 patients. In Black Hawk, 2,390 residents have completed their series, 1.8%, while providers have given 2,929 complete vaccine series.
In all, 74,098 Iowans had completed their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, 2.3% of the state’s 3.155 million, as the Census Bureau estimates.
Fayette and all the bordering counties had their two-week positivity rate for the virus sitting at 10% (Delaware County) or under: 9% in Black Hawk and Allamakee, 8% in Winneshiek, 7% in Fayette, Buchanan and Bremer, 6% in Clayton and 4% in Chickasaw.