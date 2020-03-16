The area school districts of Oelwein, Wapsie Valley, West Central and Sumner-Fredericksburg are closing school owing to a recommendation from Gov. Kim Reynolds, and all but Wapsie Valley — which promised an update after her press conference Monday — also immediately suspended activities.
Reynolds recommended the school closures late Sunday night, following "the discovery of the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state."
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said.
Earlier Sunday, IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases.
There are now two confirmed cases in Northeast Iowa. According to IDPH, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-aged adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years.
Two districts, Oelwein and West Central, have said they intend to provide some free meals during the closures.
Oelwein Community Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to anyone under 18, said a note from Superintendent Joshua Ehn posted to social media, and he said more details would be available in the coming days.
West Central indicated to call the school "if you wish to receive school lunches during our closure," at 563-637-2283, in a social media post.
OELWEIN Superintendent Joshua Ehn was posted to Facebook late Monday morning:
• All Pre-K-12 education has been suspended until April 6.
• All buildings will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 18, for families to retrieve personal items, medication and student technology.
• OCSD is providing all students the opportunity to take home their classroom Macbook or iPad. Families can access classroom learning supports at https://tinyurl.com/OCSDLearning.
• School libraries will be open for students to check out books on Wednesday.
• All school activities will be suspended until April 10.
• Little Husky Childcare will close Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.
• The 2020 prom will be rescheduled for May 2, and the Pops Concert will be rescheduled.
WAPSIE VALLEY stated on its website on Sunday, March 15:
"Wapsie Valley CSD will close school starting tomorrow, [Monday] March 16 for a four-week time period following recommendations from Gov. Reynolds' announcement at 8:20 p.m. tonight. More information will follow to parents, students and staff after her press conference [Monday]... [With questions, call] the district's main office at 319-638-6711."
WEST CENTRAL posted on Facebook Sunday:
"Due to [the recommendation of] the Governor and IDPH, West Central will be closed for the next four weeks. Effective immediately, there will be no activities, or events. Staff will report for [professional development] tomorrow...
"We are currently working with the Department of Education on the possibility of providing school lunches during the closure. Please call the school if you wish to receive school lunches during our closure [at 563-637-2283]. Once approval is given from the state another message will be sent regarding the start of meal distribution."
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG posted to Facebook on Sunday, March 15, in a note bearing Superintendent Fred Matlage's name:
"Due to tonight’s recommendations by the Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health, Sumner-Fredericksburg will be closing school for four weeks.
"With the late nature of the state’s guidance and desire to send some materials or otherwise make some preparations with students, we will have school for a portion of the day on Monday, March 16. There will be a two-hour dismissal, and the closure will begin at the end of the school day at approximately 1:05 p.m.
"Following the early dismissal on Monday, there will be no school events, practices, or activities until further notice. The district will do its best to reschedule activities where possible. The school will be closed to organizations using school facilities as well. If a parent chooses to keep their child/children home on Monday, it will be considered an excused absence.
"There will be additional information forthcoming later in the week on the closure, including flex/distance learning days that may be utilized for a part of the closure time. We understand the difficult nature of this situation and decision on students, families and communities, and ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate an unprecedented time in modern American history."
Both the Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg posts closed the following encouragement:
"Take care of yourselves, your families, and each other as best you can. We will get through this together."
New cases in Johnson County and Polk County are considered the second and third cases of community spread, after a community-spread case in Dallas County. One of Sunday’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase.