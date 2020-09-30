Several area schools are reporting their COVID-19 illness, isolation and quarantine results online. Meanwhile, Iowa Department of Public Health released new guidance loosening quarantine recommendation for schools, childcare settings and businesses when the person testing positive and their close contacts wore face coverings consistently and correctly.
Oelwein Schools has zero students testing positive for COVID-19. Another 63 students were in quarantine, according to an undated tracker on the district website accessed Wednesday. Fewer than six staff have tested positive, and 12 staff are in quarantine.
Wapsie Valley has zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district as of its weekly update on Friday, now being posted as a spreadsheet. Four have tested negative for COVID-19 and one test is pending. The district is seeing a 1% absenteeism rate for all illnesses and reports “strep cases have been confirmed in the district.” Thirty are in remote learning due to exposure to COVID-19.
Independence had three students testing positive district-wide and two staff-members testing positive as of Wednesday. Those currently isolating or quarantining included 26 students and four staff.
Upper Iowa University has five current positive COVID-19 cases, one isolating on-campus and four isolating off-campus, according to its online dashboard updated Monday. Additionally, 16 are quarantining on-campus and 16 are in off-campus quarantine.
UIU students are screening for COVID-19 symptoms with a free app, SensorRX, according to the school website.
The Iowa State Education Association and Iowa COVID-19 Tracker have partnered together to create a statewide map of COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines in Iowa schools, iowacovid19tracker.org. Maynard, Sumner and West Union school data was unavailable on the tracker map.
NEW GUIDANCE, IDPH
For non-healthcare, non-residential settings, including businesses, education and child care settings, Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday that it no longer recommends quarantine if a potential exposure occurs while both the infectious individual and the close contacts are wearing face coverings consistently and correctly.
• In all scenarios, an individual is considered a close contact when they have been within six feet of the COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes.
• Individuals who are a close contact due to exposure to a household member are still required to quarantine for at least 14 days. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.
• Individuals who have COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days. Isolation keeps someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their home.
• But close contacts of COVID-positive cases will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days if a face covering was worn consistently and correctly by the positive case and close contacts. The positive case must isolate. The close contacts should self-monitor.
Self-monitoring entails close monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms over the subsequent 14 days, staying home if any symptoms develop, and speaking with a healthcare provider about COVID-19 testing in the case of any illness.
If people who are self-monitoring become ill but do not get tested, they should remain home until 10 days after symptom onset.
• People currently in quarantine may be released from quarantine if a face covering was worn consistently and correctly by the positive case and close contacts during exposure.
• If the positive case wore a face covering, but close contacts did not, those close contacts must be quarantined.
• If the positive case did not wear a face covering, close contacts must quarantine whether or not they wore a face covering.
Quarantine of close contacts will still be necessary in residential and healthcare settings.
“This approach is based on data and focused feedback from community and school leaders over the past month indicating that transmission is not frequently occurring when both parties are wearing face coverings consistently and correctly,” IDPH says in the Monday news release. “Additionally, we are aware of other jurisdictions, including Nebraska and Wyoming, that have made similar changes based on experiences in their states. We will continue to make recommendations based on best available information and adjust when needed.”
For an infographic of the new quarantining rules, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/61/covid19/resources/WhenToQuarantine.pdf.
• IDPH directed schools with five or fewer cases to not provide a specific case count on their dashboard unless it is zero cases, but can confirm there are cases within the school population, as of guidance now dated Sept. 16. Case counts are supposed to be released only for locations with 100 or more students, which is why we are reporting cases district-wide rather than by building or level.
