ARLINGTON — The Starmont Schools are closing on Friday, Nov. 13 to enable custodians to do a deep clean of buildings and classrooms.
In all four counties that make up the Starmont School district, more than one-in-five COVID-19 tests is coming back positive over a two-week rolling average, and in Delaware and Clayton counties positive test rate was slightly higher at one-in-four, the state coronavirus dashboard showed on Thursday. Specifically, the positive-to-negative test ratio from highest to lowest was, Delaware County 26.7% positive, Clayton 25.6%, Buchanan 22.7% and Fayette 22.4%.
“As the metrics for Fayette and surrounding counties are trending in the wrong direction with COVID-19 cases and Starmont CSD is also experiencing some COVID cases, we feel it is in our best interest to close school on Friday, Nov. 13,” Superintendent Troy Heller posted to the district Facebook page on Wednesday.
“Our concern is finding substitutes,” Heller told the Daily Register on Thursday, adding the intent is to “deep clean.”
This is in line with the district’s return-to-learn plan, which says it will, for both hybrid and on-site learning, “conduct deep cleaning of schools prior to students/staff returning (and) schedule periodic cleanings during weekends or school holidays/breaks (to the extent practicable).”
“No, we don’t have a Covid concern with kids,” Heller said, declining to answer whether the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the district were above or below five, which would be within Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.
IDPH guidelines posted Sept. 16 state that “schools with five or fewer cases should not provide a specific count, but can confirm there are cases,” and schools can report cases “only when there are 100 or more total students in the student population at a location.” The district has well over that many with 609 students on its certified enrollment last school year, the latest count available from the state website.
Additionally, the state says “schools with counts of six or more cases can release specific case counts.”
Starmont has not sought a waiver to take classes all-online, according to a list of applications posted by the Iowa Department of Education.
OTHER AREA DISTRICTS
OELWEIN — The Oelwein School District has eight staff and eight students testing positive for COVID-19 according to its dashboard, last updated Monday, along with 14 staff and 182 students in quarantine.
The district pulls students from just two of those counties, Fayette and Buchanan, where the community positivity rate was over one-in-four as stated.
The Oelwein Online program is now accredited by the department of education and provides an option for well students having to be quarantined at home. However only three of Oelwein’s teachers were teaching for it at the beginning of the year.
The online curriculum is provided by state-certified teachers through Edgenuity. Oelwein Online teacher Kara Schmith described the local teachers as performing more of a mentoring and support role, in a report to the School Board in September.
FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley Schools weekly COVID-19 update was expected this Friday, one day after press time for this issue. A week ago Friday, the district reported fewer than five positive COVID-19 cases. At that time, Fayette and Buchanan counties had not broken the 20% positivity rate for community spread, but they have since done so. The other two counties comprising the district had broken 20% at the time, Bremer and Black Hawk.