Area veterinarians are taking extra precautions with the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus illness, in Northeast Iowa.
“We do a lot of emergency work, that’s going on as normal,” said Dr. Ken McDonough with the Oelwein Veterinary Clinic.
The Oelwein Veterinary Clinic remains open its normal hours and is taking extra precautions with the new coronavirus to limit the amount of visitors at once.
The new coronavirus is not being transmitted by animals, McDonough said, at least not in the United States.
Rather, the concern, and the way it became a pandemic, is human to human transmission.
So the clinic is spacing appointments to every half-hour instead of every 15 minutes.
Those needing to buy pet food can call ahead and have it brought to their car, especially those in the high-risk category — such as elderly or pregnant.
But if needing to schedule an appointment, they ask it be for a high-need purpose.
For pets needing a toenail trim, “that’s not going to happen a while,” McDonough said.
Readlyn Veterinary Associates is no longer allowing clients to enter its building, as of Monday, March 23.
“With COVID-19 positive cases growing in northeast Iowa and in surrounding counties, we felt this a necessary next step to protect the health of our clients and staff,” says a post on the clinic’s Facebook page bearing the name of veterinarian, Dr. Joe Sampson.
“At present, if your pet is to come in for routine wellness exams and vaccines, we ask that you consider delaying those appointments for a few weeks,” the Monday post said.
That’s a change from last Wednesday, when the Readlyn vet limited visitors to 10 at a time, one person to a pet, and asked them to stay behind a 6-foot orange line and only approach when asked.
All business is being conducted by phone, even from the parking lot.
“If you need to pick up supplies (food, parasite prevention, medication, etc.), we recommend calling ahead, pre-paying over the phone, and then the staff will set your things outside for pick-up,” Sampson’s post said.
With some exceptions, it’s a similar situation at the clinic at Pipestone Veterinary Services of Independence, which is also conducting business over the phone as much as possible, said Dr. Brenna Gray.
When owners come in for an appointment, they are to call and let a receptionist know. A technician checks the animal in over the phone, taking a detailed history, then retrieves the pet from the owner’s car for the veterinarian to examine.
“I, the vet, will call the owner over the phone to discuss the exam, treatment plan, and address questions they may have,” Gray said, upon discharge of their pet.
“If unfortunately we do have a pet that does need to be euthanized during this difficult time, we are allowing them to come into the building (after briefing the human client) on hygiene practices,” Gray said.
Staff is wearing cloth face masks and keeping a 6-foot distance with each other and clients when able, sanitizing door handles and high-touch surfaces throughout the day, and practicing good handwashing to limit use of personal protective equipment, which has been in high demand recently with the pandemic.
“Gloves are used only for sterile procedures we really need them for,” Gray said.
There is a pharmacy in the office, and they have received emails from distributors warning of the potential for general shipping delays.
The last veterinary medication shortages reported by the Food and Drug Administration were posted in November, before the new coronavirus outbreak became a concern in the U.S. The most well-known, epinephrine, which is used for severe allergic shock, is available from the human pharmacy market.
“The novel coronavirus we’re seeing in people isn’t transferable,” Gray said, citing the Centers for Disease Control.
At this time, says the CDC, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States. According to CDC, the first infections were linked to a live animal market in Wuhan, China, but the virus reached global pandemic scale, as declared by the World Health Organization, through person to person spread.
“For immuno-compromised (pet) patients we’re not doing anything differently at this time — other than what we’re doing for all patients and clients,” she said, naming “precautions to keep everything clean … and wearing face masks.”
“If someone is infected with COVID-19, we do recommend they limit contact, including with other people’s pets, at this time,” Gray said. “Kiss your dog, it’s fine — I would not have anyone let your friend’s dog lick you in the face.”