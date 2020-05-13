The Arlington American Legion Post has joined the list of those canceling their annual Memorial Day program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group from the post will still put out flags in cemeteries, however. There will also be no in-person programs with speakers in Aurora, Fairbank, Hawkeye, Maynard, Oelwein and Westgate.
