Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein announces that starting Monday, July 13, limited outdoor visits will be implemented for residents. These visits must follow the below protocol:
Each visit must be scheduled in advance by contacting Amanda Stahley, Community Relations coordinator, at 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Each resident/ married couple is allowed one visit per day.
No more than two family members will be allowed per visit per day.
Each visit is limited to 30 minutes.
Each visitor must contact Amanda for pre-screening via telephone (319-269-1877) no more than 24-hours prior to their scheduled visit time.
Each visitor must supply their own face mask and hydration supplies.
These will be no-contact visits. Proper social distancing will be enforced at all times.
Each visitor will need to report to the front entrance for a final screening prior to the visit. If the visitor passes the final screen, they will then be directed to where their visit will take place.
No visitors will be allowed to enter the main building at any time, for any reason.
No visitors will be allowed without scheduling in advance and passing both screens.
Arlington Place staff asks for patience and flexibility as they begin this new process. Appointment times are limited and are first come, first serve. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arlingtin Place understands these times do not work for everyone and staff is working to add more appointment times for evenings and weekends as they transition into the new outdoor visiting process.