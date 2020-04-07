Art Walk organizers have announced late Monday that Waverly Art Walk is cancelled this year due to concerns of COVID-19.
Even if normal activities are able to resume by the end of April, organizers feel it is in the public's best interest not to move forward with the event.
Instead, they will try a virtual show this year. Artists who would have been accepted into the show will be featured on Facebook starting Saturday, May 2. Participants will be able to see more of their work on the Waverly Art Walk page and they will provide contact information.
This will be a tough year for artists as more shows are potentially cancelled. Please consider supporting these artists with a purchase during the virtual show.
Organizers look forward to Art Walk 2021 and wish the artists the very best in this show season.