A week ago, I had a bit of an emotional meltdown.
I was in a Zoom conference with our editor, Anelia, and our general manager, Melaine Buzynski, joined the conversation a bit latter behind my desk. We were going over possible story ideas to cover to show all of the positive things that are going on in the area while the novel coronavirus COVID-19 still rages on.
I just told Anelia, “I’m tired of doing this COVID stuff. I want to do something else. I want everything to be normal again.”
We talked over the next 30 minutes about how things may never be normal; we’ll be in that so-called “new normal” once this virus gets abated for the summer. At least, we hope it’ll diminish as the weather gets warmer and we have more sunlight, which is what the other coronaviruses — i.e. the common cold, Influenza A and Influenza B — do each year.
But then once it comes back this fall — which health experts including the now-famous Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases have said would happen — maybe we’ll be more prepared with a testing and isolation regime or a treatment, with a vaccine sometime next winter.
But I was really thinking about the sporting landscape — at all levels. Luckily, all of the Iowa high school state events got completed right before everything hit the fan, as the boys basketball finals were completed in a near-empty Wells Fargo Arena back on March 13. I would be remised not to mention Wapsie Valley’s triumph in that unusual circumstance in the Class 1A championship.
But as that happened, everyone else started shutting down. The NBA was the first to do so when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, the first athlete in North America to do so.
The very next day, the NHL — with as many as 24 of their 31 teams sharing arenas with NBA teams — suspended its season, followed by all of the major college sports conferences stopping their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The PGA then halted The Players tournament after one round, and the NCAA cancelled all winter sports championships and the spring season.
At first, NASCAR was going to have its race in Atlanta held behind closed doors — meaning no fans — but then decided to cancel that event and suspend the season. Several European soccer leagues tried to hold matches in empty stadiums, too, along with Mexico’s Liga Bancomer MX, before all of the continental soccer confederations suspended play. The UFC did end up having its Fight Night broadcast on ESPN, but it ran without spectators.
For the last few weeks, us sports fans experienced boredom. No March Madness, no hockey, no basketball, baseball’s spring training was cancelled, and Opening Day was postponed.
Luckily, NASCAR and the NTT Indy Racing League were able to whet our appetites with iRacing. Formula 1 also used its licensed video game recently with an invitational race using the Melbourne, Australia, circuit to substitute for the one in Vietnam on the schedule.
However, as we advance into April and further into spring, news is showing we may be reaching the light at the end of the tunnel — unless that’s an oncoming freight train.
Health experts say that the peak of this virus is coming within the next week or so. The NFL will still have its draft later this month, but it won’t be the spectacle in Las Vegas it planned, rather a virtual one set in a New York studio and team officials meeting via phone or video conference to decide on their picks or make trades.
Now there’s talk that Major League Baseball is looking to start in May in Arizona inside empty stadiums, including Phoenix’s Chase Field and surrounding spring training complexes — without fans at the beginning. The NBA is looking at solutions to resume its season, while the NHL is trying to figure out logistics to either finish the regular season with teams needing to play 11-14 games or go straight to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
And probably the biggest glimmer of hope here in Iowa is that the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have announced adjusted schedules for spring high school sports. Provided school restarts by then, practices begin or restart May 1 with state competition happening throughout June.
Thomas Fuller once said, “The darkest hour is just before the dawn.” Yes, we may be approaching that pitch-black time in our lives, but we should hang in there, because as Annie says, “The sun will come out tomorrow.”