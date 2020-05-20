The first day of the upcoming school year, mandatory attendance, for Oelwein Community Schools is Thursday, Aug. 20..
"To address the learning gaps and to help accelerate student learning we are internally approaching our semester schedule in a unique way, with a 20/80/80 approach," Superintendent Josh Ehn said with the numbers referring to the number of days in each semester or section.
"This exercise gives our teachers the guidance on structuring their scope and sequence of learning to best recover, relaunch and accelerate student learning to get back to where we should be," he said.