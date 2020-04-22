Bremer County is gearing up for the primary election and there is a need to provide election workers with masks.
Auditor Shelley Wolf is asking the public for donations personal protective equipment in an attempt to avoid spending taxpayer dollars while ensuring protection of election workers.
Approximately 50 poll workers will provide services to voters who choose to cast a ballot in person in the June 2 primary election.
“Their work day begins at 6 a.m. and ends approximately 10 p.m., so one mask per poll worker might not be considered adequate for that length of time,” Wolf said in a press release. “If a mask is touched without washing hands or removed for meals, it should be replaced, according to the guidelines.”
Wolf added any citizen or organization in a position to donate homemade masks constructed in a manner approved by public hHealth agencies, can contact the Bremer County Auditor’s Office for further information by emailing swolf@co.bremer.ia.us or calling 319-352-0340. Donations can be placed in the drop box located on the north side of the Courthouse.
Additionally, Wolf is encouraging voters to participate in the primary election by absentee ballot by mail. Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office will start sending absentee ballot request forms to voters on Thursday.
Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Pate had extended the absentee voting window to 40 days.