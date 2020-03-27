INDEPENDENCE —For health concerns over the Coronavirus, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Cindy Gosse, is strongly encouraging voters planning to vote in the June 2nd Primary Election to vote absentee by mail.
Gosse says most of the election workers are in the age group that is susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, so for their safety and the safety of the public, she says voting absentee ballot by mail is the best way to protect the health of everyone involved.
Absentee ballot request forms can be submitted to the Auditor’s Office now and ballots will be mailed beginning April 23.
Polling locations will be combined for this election and will be open for voting on Tuesday, June 2, but Gosse is urging voters to utilize the option to vote by mail.
An absentee request form can be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html, from the Buchanan County website www.buchanancountyiowa.org, or the form can be requested from the Buchanan County Auditor’s office by calling 319-334-4109. Requests can be submitted immediately to P.O. Box 317, Independence, IA 50644.
Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
Voters are reminded that for the Primary Election they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.
Absentee voters are also reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (ID) when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That identification will most likely be your Iowa driver’s license number or your Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a four-digit PIN from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.