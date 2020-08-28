The week in Fayette County began with the Monday morning announcement from the Fayette County Public Health Department that the county had suffered its first COVID-19 death, a person between the ages of 61-80.
The work week closed on Friday with Fayette County’s running total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 having risen to 136 by that morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Ten new cases had arisen since Sunday.
The state also reported 80 people in Fayette County had recovered from the infection.
August tops July in Fayette County in terms of adding cases to the total that dates back to March. August, so far, has produced 56 new cases, while July’s total was 40. The largest spike in reporting this month was 11 on Aug. 17.
Also on Monday, Oelwein High School football players returned to the practice field after a COVID-19 scare that led to cancellation of their scrimmage the previous Friday. District administrators said they acted out of an abundance of caution after the district received a report of potential exposure.
Football Head Coach Bob Lape on Monday took action of his own by sending out a call for people with sewing skill to make cloth masks that clip onto facemasks. By Thursday, the team was stocked.
“We have such awesome people in this community,” he said on Thursday. “Some talented individuals that sew created a custom mask for the football helmets. Next stop Shark Tank! Husky Nation showing up in big ways. Thank you!”
On Wednesday, the Starmont School Board voted to require all of its staff and students to wear face coverings when six-feet of separation was not possible. It was a shift away from only highly encouraging.
Counties bordering Fayette County are also continuing to see rising numbers, with Black Hawk County with 3,676 (with 2,920 recoveries) as of Friday morning followed by Bremer at 286, Winneshiek at 208 (108), Delaware at 197 (140), Clayton at 177 (124), Buchanan at 172 (105) and Allamakee at 172 (143), and Chickasaw at 98 (80).
The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,095 by Friday. Fayette County received word of it’s first and only death this week. Black Hawk was suffered 73 deaths, Bremer seven, Allamakee four, Delaware and Clayton three apiece and Buchanan and Winneshiek with one apiece.
“While this uptick in positive COVID-19 cases is not unexpected as public gatherings have increased, it is a good reminder that COVID is community spread and mass gatherings are still not recommended,” Fayette County Public Health spokesperson Jamie Hoey said last week. “With schools starting, it is more important than ever to be diligent on social distancing, masking, hand hygiene, and, most important, to stay home when not feeling well.
The Fayette County Public Health Department advises everyone to follow all precautions to avoid getting sick and passing the virus onto others. Those precautions include:
• Wash your hands often;
• Avoid close contact with others;
• Wear a face mask when you have to be around others like at the grocery store or work or when it’s difficult to properly social distance;
• Cover coughs and sneezes;
• Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly, and
• Monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself then call your health care provider and follow their advice.