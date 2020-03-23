Lucas Fagre, the world traveler and Waverly native who worked in Turkey prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, is safe at home.
In accordance with recommendations of health officials, which were amended on Sunday, to include Iowans who have traveled overseas or out-of-state to self-isolate even if they are feeling well, Lucas is hunkering down at home.
Even if health officials had not changed the rules for recently returned Iowans, Lucas had planned on self isolating, as he feels it is the responsible thing to do, because a person with potential exposure might be a carrier even though they may continue to stay well.
So here’s status at the Fagre household today:
Lucas’ mom, Kris, who works at the library, told Waverly Newspapers last week, she, too, planned to self-isolate upon her son’s return to ensure that she safeguards people she is in contact with.
Since then, the library has closed to patrons, with a handful of reference librarians available for help over the phone, social media and email.
Also in self-imposed isolation is Lucas’ younger brother, Ethan, 23.
Lucas’ dad, Dr. Lee Fagre, a family physician, is staying at another location to avoid contact with his sons and wife.
“He sees a lot of elderly patients, and social distance is incredibly important,” Lucas said.
Lucas added he is relieved to be back home.
One of the first things he did once he got home was to pass out in his bed, which seemed even more comforting than usual after a marathon of flights from Istanbul to Oslo to Lisbon to New York to Chicago to Cedar Rapids drained his energy. He finally landed at the Eastern Iowa Airport Thursday night.
“The mood was pretty different,” he said, summarizing the atmosphere at the airports. “People were wearing masks.”
So busy was Lucas running from one flight to another — all of his flights ended up back-to-back and being in good shape to run proved to be useful — that he didn’t even take a moment to catch his breath or take a picture of his surroundings.
“I was just a sweaty mess,” he said.
His itinerary to go to Chicago directly was rerouted through New York, where he had to go through CDC (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention) inspection, but he said it amounted to having his temperature taken on his forehead.
Since his return, he has been able to overcome the jet lag, and enjoy his mom and his brother’s company and his dad’s virtual presence.
The family has been ordering food from local restaurants, like Sasquatch Jack’s and the East Bremer Diner.
“They need all the business they can get,” he said.
A 2019 graduate of the University of Iowa, Lucas hopes to return to Europe when the pandemic ends, and work in Bulgaria and Romania to study the measles outbreaks in Roma populations there.
“It is nice to stay at home for a while and do nothing for a change,” he said. “I am feeling great and staying safe, I do not go anywhere.”