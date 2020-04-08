INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa, certified by the Small Business Administration (SBA), is a participating lender for the CARES Act recently passed by Congress. Businesses and sole proprietorships may now apply for the program. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals may begin to apply on Friday, April 10.
The CARES Act dedicates historic government funding to support large and small businesses, industries, individuals and families, gig workers and independent contractors, and hospitals. It includes other relief programs, such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) relief programs for which businesses may be eligible – the website where you can find information about the EIDL program is https://www.sba.gov/disasterassistance/coronavirus-covid-19.
If you are a small business owner and are looking for not only details about the program, but an application itself, please visit the BankIowa website at BankIowa.com. If you wish to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, send an email to BusinessBanking@BankIowa.com and BankIowa will respond with a SECURE email. You will then reply and attach your application with any other necessary support documents. You may also drop off applications at any of the institution’s local drive-up locations.
If you have questions about the programs available, send emails to BusinessBankingExpert@bankiowa.com or call 800-433-0285 and ask to speak to a business banker.
BankIowa was established in 1921 and has been a dedicated and reliable community partner for nearly 100 years. BankIowa currently has 11 branches in seven Eastern Iowa communities (Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Independence, Jesup, Lamont, Norway, and Waterloo). With more than $600 million in assets, BankIowa proudly remains an independent and locally owned institution. Member FDIC.