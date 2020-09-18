Aug. 24, 1935 — April 25, 2020
INDEPENDENCE — Barbara J. Siggelkov, 84, of Independence, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
She was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Independence, the daughter of Amel Joseph and Anna Augusta (Schmidtkonz) Melvin. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1953, and later earned her LPN license. On Sept. 15, 1962, she and Herschel Charles Siggelkov were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. She was a homemaker, raised four children, and later worked at Immanuel Lutheran as a secretary. She continued to volunteer at the church after retirement.
She always had a deep connection with Immanuel Lutheran. She was baptized and confirmed there. She also served on many committees and taught Sunday School. She especially enjoyed the little children.
Survivors include two daughters, Martha (Alfred) Heinze of Oelwein, and Laura (Larry) Smith of Fayetteville, North Carolina, a son, David (Danielle) Siggelkov of Rockford, Illinois, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Walztoni of Independence, one brother, Pastor James (Sandy) Melvin of Janesville, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2001, two sons, James Siggelkov and Adam Siggelkov in infancy, one brother, William Melvin and an infant grandson.
A celebration of life potluck will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the 3rd Ward Park in the southwest part of Independence. Meat will be provided. Face masks and social distancing will be required. White Funeral Home in Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. A memorial fund for Immanuel Lutheran Church has been established.