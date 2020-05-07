Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is planning a Mother’s Day parade Saturday, May 9.
All families and friends of residents at Bartels are encouraged to decorate their vehicle, create signs or drive a vehicle their loved one will recognize to drive by Bartels in a Waverly Police Department-led parade. Participants should line up at 1:45 p.m. in the Wartburg College parking lots on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 12th Street Northwest, Waverly. The parade will begin at 2:00 p.m.
The parade of vehicles will travel westbound on Fifth Avenue Northwest and then turn north on 20th Street Northwest. The route will include a drive through by the main (green) entrance and then continue north on 20th Street Northwest to Eisenach Village. The parade will circle through Eisenach Village and then exit and head back south on 20th Street Northwest.
All residents who are able, will be seated a safe distance from the parade route and everyone in the parade is required to stay in their vehicles. Those planning to participate are asked to RSVP to 319-352-4540 or email bartels@bartelscommunity.org to provide an approximate number. An RSVP is not required and all are encouraged to participate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) are still recommending the no-visitors restrictions remain in place at all long-term care facilities. Bartels primary goal is to keep residents and staff safe and to follow all recommendations by the CDC and IDPH.
This Mother’s Day parade will provide another opportunity to connect with family and friends at Bartels in a safe and meaningful way. Many families have enjoyed FaceTime and/or window visits throughout this time.
To stay updated on activities at Bartels, sign up for our emailed newsletter at bartelscommunity.org or follow our Facebook page. For COVID-19 specific information for Bartels, call our information line, 319-352-6555; email us, bartels@bartelscommunity.org; or check our website, bartelscommunity.org.