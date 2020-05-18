A press release from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community on Thursday said that the Waverly long-term-care facility is currently free of infection from the novel coronavirus.
The document, signed by President and CEO Paula Giese, states that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the facility.
The welcome news comes within a week of a successful and joy-filled Mother's Day drive-by parade, which uplifted residents and families and staff.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website had previously reported that Bartels had 31 cases among residents and staff. There were a total of 64 cases in Bremer County with 51 recoveries and five deaths as of Monday, according to the IDPH.
“I am extremely proud of all the staff and how they worked together to protect our most vulnerable population,” Giese said in the statement. “The residents, who are like family to us, deserve to be taken care of in a responsible way, and the staff was determined to keep it contained to one area.”
She added those who worked in the COVID unit did an “amazing job” and they never wavered in their commitment to taking care of those infected. She also recognized the community for its support.
“This reinforced to all the staff how the work they do is so important,” she said. “The food, supplies, cards, flowers and notes of encouragement helped everyone along the way.”
Meanwhile, the remaining residents of Woodland Terrace will be tested for the virus as a precaution. Supplies are expected to be available this week, and families will be notified when the testing is complete, and results received.
Also, the facility will begin a phased-in reopening, based on guidelines by the IDPH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). As of Thursday, the facility is accepting new admissions along with food and other deliveries for residents, and families can resume doing laundry for their family members living at Bartels. Additionally, worship and Bible studies have begun in very small groups with social distancing guidelines in place.
On Friday, the fitness areas have opened with small group fitness activities, as well as small-group activities, and the facility’s bus can take residents on rides into the country with a 50% capacity and masks worn. As of Monday, the Bartels at Home program has resumed.
All of the above easements and resumptions include frequent handwashing and sanitation of surfaces. Masks will also continue to be worn.
If anyone has questions or want more information about the situation in the facility can reach out to Bartels staff at 319-352-6555, email bartels@bartelscommunity.org, click on their website at bartelscommunity.org or follow their Facebook page.
“The team of staff members are very important to us, and we will continue to encourage them to protect themselves outside of Bartels and in the community by using social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands and not touching their face,” Giese said. “Although the journey Is not over, our team is educated, very well trained, committed to the residents and Bartels strong.”