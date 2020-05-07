Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community have been in a lockdown situation.
On April 28, the facility’s staff gave residents a special bike ride of the area, using modified bicycles that have special brackets for wheelchairs in the front.
In the post that includes the gallery of photos, the staff quoted Laura Ingalls Wilder, writer of the “Little House” series and one-time Iowan: “Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.”