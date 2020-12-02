To: All Buchanan County Health Center Employees and Providers
From: The Buchanan County Health Center Board of Trustees
Re: Statement of Support
Commitment – The state or quality of being dedicated to a cause or activity.
Compassion – Concern for the suffering or misfortune of others.
Endurance – The power of enduring an unpleasant or difficult process or situation without giving way.
The intertwined definitions of these three words embody the very meaning of what each of you, in your own way, bring to BCHC every day.
The board of BCHC wants to personally applaud and thank you for all you have done, and continue to do, so selflessly with much grace and dignity; not only for the organization, but our community as a whole.
As the public grows weary, it is each of you they look to, to help them through. A task of this magnitude can easily be underestimated by those who don’t walk in your shoes. Unfortunately, when weariness sets in, a simple “thank you” or expression of gratitude can often be forgotten by so many – at a time when it is needed most.
While we are not able to be present at BCHC, we want you to know we “see” you and we “see” the efforts of the team and the profound collective impact they have on individuals and the entire community. Appreciated seems like such an understated word to describe our admiration for all of you, but know you are appreciated every day.
Thank you to our community “heroes.”
Hero – a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievement, or noble qualities.
BCHC Board Members
Anne McMillan
Carmen Mescher
Denny Donlea
Donnie Bloes
Rob C. Robinson