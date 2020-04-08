Information subject to change (as of April 3, 2020).
INDEPENDENCE – In response to COVID-19, Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is continuing to take extra precautions for the safety of its patients, residents, staff, and community members. BCHC is now limiting its door access to the emergency room entrance to ER patients only. All other non-ER patients should report to the main doors, located on the south side of the facility.
If an individual has reason to suspect he or she is ill with COVID-19 and does not need emergency care, call the BCHC Call Center at 319-332-0894 to be properly screened prior to presenting on-site. The BCHC Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
If an individual is in need of emergency care and is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, please inform hospital staff prior to arrival.
It is essential that the community works together to slow the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people as well as discretionary travel such as shopping trips and social visits. In addition, be sure to practice the “three Cs” – cover you cough, clean your hands, and contain your germs by staying home if ill.
To stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC regarding COVID-19, please follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook, or visit bchealth.org/covid19.