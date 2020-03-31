There is a national shortage of commercially-produced personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks. While there are many in the public and private sectors working to address this shortage, health care providers may need to rely on homemade masks to prolong the life of the commercially manufactured masks, and guidance is being issued for those wishing to .
Buchanan County Public Health Department (BCPH), Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) which operates BCHC Family Medicine UnityPoint in Oelwein, and long-term care Centers in Buchanan County are all working together during this time and would like to provide guidance on these mask donations:
• Fabric should be 100% cotton, tightly woven and a minimum of 160 thread count per square inch
• Ties and tape should be 100% cotton, white or natural color and a minimum one-quarter-inch thick
• Nose piece should be a minimum of 4 inches long, plastic coated wire with twist ties
• Mask size when complete should be 7 inches wide by 3.5 inches long
• 3 pleats per mask facing upward (from outside view)
• The mask should have two layers of fabric
There are many different patterns available on the internet, and mask-makers are asked to choose one that meets the specifications above. Additionally, BCHC is requesting filter pocket masks which can be found online at bchealth.org/covid19.
Please drop off homemade masks at First Presbyterian Church in Independence, located at 115 Sixth Ave. NW. There will be a tote to collect donations outside of their main door during the church’s office hours of Tuesday-Friday from 8:30-4 p.m. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, please do not deliver these donations directly to any facility.
To learn more about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus, call 2-1-1 for general information, or contact one's own primary healthcare provider.