Buchanan County Health Center is pleased to introduce telehealth capabilities at its family practice clinics in Independence, Jesup, and Oelwein. Telehealth, or virtual medicine, allows patients to continue to see their primary care provider for acute illnesses and injuries, health concerns, routine appointments, medication management, and disease management from the comfort of their own homes. Although some appointments require in-person exams, telehealth provides a convenient option to patients who wish to remain home but still require care.
“Telehealth serves as a wonderful new tool to connect with our patients,” commented Rick McCormick, DO. “We recognize and appreciate that many wish to stay home during this time of pandemic but many patients still have issues that need addressed and monitored. Telehealth allows us to see our patients safely and more timely to address these needs. We are very excited to introduce this to the communities that we serve.”
Telehealth at Medical Associates of BCHC, BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup, and BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein is conducted via phone conversation or through video chat on Zoom, an easy to use application available for free download on smart phones and tablets devices, along with regular laptop and computer use with webcam and computer microphone. Based on presenting symptoms, providers may request for patients to be seen at an in-person exam, or may refer patients onto the BCHC Respiratory Clinic if deemed necessary. Available to all established patients, telehealth visits will be scheduled under the discretion of the patient’s provider during regular office hours.
To make an appointment, or to establish care with a provider at one of BCHC’s family practice locations, please call:
• Medical Associates of BCHC: (319) 334-2541
• BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup: (319) 827-2242
• BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein: (319) 283-2651
Any community member who has questions or concerns related to COVID-19 is encouraged to call the BCHC Call Center at (319) 332-0894. The BCHC Call Center is open seven days a week from 8AM-8PM and is staffed by medical professionals. Based upon presenting concerns, the provider may request a telehealth video appointment with the caller.