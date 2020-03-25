As of March 23, 2020 – information subject to change.
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa, Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is taking extra precautions for the safety of its patients, residents, staff, and community members. Because of this, BCHC has implemented the follow restrictions and service changes:
- All visitors are suspended until further notice. Minors and dependent adults may have one visitor accompany them. Few exceptions will be made.
- BCHC is limiting its door access to the ER entrance, located at the northeast side of the facility and the main entrance located on the south side of the facility. The ER entrance will remain accessible 24/7, while the main entrance will only be accessible Monday-Friday from 6am-6pm and Saturday from 6am-1pm.
- Visitors are not allowed at Lexington Estate or Oak View until further notice. Limited exceptions will be made. To contact a loved one, please call (319)332-0915, or email
- to share messages and photos with loved ones.
- The Wellness Center, including 24/7 Gym Access is closed until further notice. All members will be credited for the duration of the closure.
- The following services have been suspended until further notice:
- Elective surgeries
- Walk-in labs
- Screening mammograms & DEXA scans in Independence
- Valet Services
- Nutrition Education
- Walk-in patients at BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup & BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein
- Online scheduling and Kid’s Clinic at Medical Associates of BCHC
If an individual has reason to suspect they are ill with COVID-19 and do not need emergency care, they are asked to call their provider to be properly screened prior to presenting onsite, or self-quarantine for 14 days. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
If an individual is in need of emergency care and is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to inform staff prior to arrival.
It is essential that the community works together to slow the spread of COVID-19. Even if an individual is young or otherwise healthy, they are at risk of contracting COVID-19 with the potential risk of significant illness, and their activities can increase the risk of others. To slow the spread, individuals should avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel including shopping trips and social visits, and practice the “three Cs” – cover you cough, clean your hands, and contain your germs by staying home if ill.
BCHC is working in close partnership with Buchanan County Public Health and Buchanan County Emergency Management to help provide education to the public and in operational planning. BCHC appreciates the community’s help in safeguarding the health and well-being of patients and residents, staff, and the communities of Buchanan County and surrounding areas. For more information regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) please call the IDPH coronavirus hotline at 2-1-1, visit cdc.org, or idph.iowa.gov. To stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC as it regards to COVID-19, please follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook, or visit bchealth.org/covid19.