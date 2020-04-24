INDEPENDENCE — Beginning Monday, April 26, Urgent Care at BCHC will temporarily change its weeknight hours of 5:30-8:30 p.m. to 5:30-7 p.m. Weekend hours of 10 a.m. to 4 pm will remain unchanged.
Urgent Care at BCHC has been temporarily relocated to the Medical Associates clinic space on the second floor of the medical office building at BCHC.
When arriving for urgent care services, patients should enter through the main doors on the south side of the hospital. Patients are requested to wear their own mask from home when coming to BCHC from services if possible.
Patients needing to be seen for non-emergent respiratory symptoms, such as cough, fever, sore throat, or shortness of breath should call the BCHC Call Center at 319-332-0894 to receive direction from medical professionals before presenting on-site.