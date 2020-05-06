INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) has made a temporary change to its urgent care practice by allowing patients to call ahead for appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the past two months, we have established many additional safeguards to ensure that we dramatically reduce the transmission of illnesses,” said Amy Van Scoyoc, executive director of ambulatory services. “We know that our patients continue to require care, and we feel that this new call-ahead feature compliments the current systems that we already have in place for them to do so safely.”
Patients may now call BCHC to schedule an urgent care appointment from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends and 4:30 to 7 p.m. on weeknights. Appointments will be scheduled in certain intervals to decrease patient-to-patient contact. In addition, walk-in urgent care patients will be asked to provide their phone number upon entrance and directed to return to their vehicles until called for an appointment if one is not readily available.
Patients with respiratory symptoms and illnesses should call the BCHC Call Center at 319-332-0894 before presenting on-site. All other patients seeking urgent care should call BCHC at 319-332-0999 to make an appointment.