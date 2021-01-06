INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) has received an allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for persons in Phase 1-A. This phase includes individuals working in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.
Qualifying individuals in this phase – and in future phases – are determined by Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the federal level and Iowa Disease Advisory Council (IDAC) at the state level. See https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/IDAC for more details.
BCPH is working with the following entities to administer vaccine:
- Buchanan County Health Center
- Independence Mental Health Institute
- Primary care provider offices in Buchanan County
- Pharmacies
All of these locations have been approved as COVID-19 vaccine providers. If you are actively working in health care and you feel you would qualify in Phase 1-A, please contact BCPH at 319-332-0860 or publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us for more information. Please note, we cannot guarantee availability of the vaccine as it is in limited supply at this time. COVID-19 vaccine cannot be provided to individuals who don’t qualify for Phase 1-A.
The Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council is currently working on setting up guidance for Phase 1-B at this time. The Iowa Department of Public Health will determine when vaccine administration can move into this phase. BCPH will share more information as we receive it.
Please continue to take precautions to protect yourself and others from the COVID-19 virus, including:
- Wearing a mask
- Staying at home when ill
- Avoiding large gatherings
- Maintaining six feet of distance from others not in your household
- Washing your hands
If you have not already received an annual flu vaccine, now is the time! We have not seen the peak of the flu season so it is not too late. Also, you would need to receive any vaccine either two weeks prior or after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, so don’t delay. Buchanan County Public Health has free flu vaccines available to anyone who is 18 years of age and older. For children under 18, we may be able to help as well. Contact our office for more information or to schedule an appointment at 319-332-0860.