AMES — Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center and Conservation Learning Group, will host free virtual prairie strips field day Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. Prairie strips is a farmland conservation practice that uses strategically placed native prairie plantings in crop fields.
To participate in the live field day, shortly before 1 p.m. on July 9, click the URL: https://iastate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpduihpj8iE9ZHcjpsenc2DWQILG41wg0D or visit www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events and click “Join Live Virtual Field Day.”
Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923; Meeting ID: 914 1198 4892.
The archive is available at www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events.