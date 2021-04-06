The Benton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 3-0 to open the county courthouse for business on April 15 without requiring an appointment, accepting recommendations by a security committee and Benton County Public Health to open their doors.
Courthouse offices including the treasurer's office had been open to the public by appointment since the summer of 2020. Anyone entering the courthouse beginning on April 15 will be screened for their temperature and be required to wear masks and social distance.
