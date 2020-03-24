The Benton County Treasurer’s Office is closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID 19 virus. Property Tax payments are still due March 31, 2020 however, you have until April 16, 2020 to pay without penalty. Same will apply for vehicle registrations. Your property tax payments and vehicle registrations maybe mailed, left in our drop box or paid online. If you have a car title that needs to be transferred, please call our office and we can help you obtain the forms you may need and figure the payment amount needed to complete the transfer. Also we will not be issuing Driver’s License until at least May 1, 2020. This situation will be monitored and is subject to change. Please contact our office with any questions and we will try to assist you the best that we can. Our telephone number is 319-472-2450.
